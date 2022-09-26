San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has high ankle sprain

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams will be out for “some time” with a high ankle sprain, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday.

Williams, 34, was hurt during the third quarter of Sunday night’s 11-10 loss in Denver when a Broncos defensive lineman landed on his right leg.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection won’t need surgery but could be out for 4-6 weeks. Shanahan said the team will know more after Williams’ swelling goes down.

Colton McKivitz and Jaylon Moore both saw action after Williams exited the game, but Shanahan said McKivitz will start in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams is in his third season with San Francisco after playing his first nine seasons with Washington, who drafted him fourth overall in 2010. He has played in 152 games, including 151 starts.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s loss and will be sidelined for multiple games, according to Shanahan.

–Field Level Media