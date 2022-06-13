4-star Dior Johnson, former Oregon commit, chooses Pitt

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star Class of 2022 point guard Dior Johnson will play his college basketball at Pitt.

After decommitting from Oregon last week, Johnson announced his intention to play for the Panthers on Monday.

The No. 37 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings, Johnson chose Pitt over finalists Washington State and Mississippi State.

The New York state native also once was committed to Syracuse. He’s played for several prep schools around the country, most recently Southern California Academy in Castaic.

Johnson becomes the highest-ranked recruit in coach Jeff Capel’s 2022 class. The Panthers finished 11-21 (6-14 ACC) last season.

–Field Level Media