3 ways New York Jets can best help QB Zach Wilson in Week 3 against New England Patriots

If the New York Jets are going to be able to end a 14-game losing streak against the New England Patriots on Sunday, they’re going to need Zach Wilson to be at his best. And part of that is finding ways to put the 24-year-old quarterback in the best position to have success, something they failed to do in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week.

That’s not to absolve Wilson for the Week 2 defeat nor to take away from the fact that the Jets need him to be more than a game manager. Wilson must make quick, confident decisions, get the ball to his playmakers, don’t turn the ball over and be a difference-maker with his arm and legs.

There were glimpses last week. Wilson zipped a strike to Garrett Wilson for a 68-yard catch and run touchdown in the second quarter. The third-year QB also scrambled for several first downs during a two-minute drill which ended in a Jets field goal.

Wilson showed poise for three quarters under heavy pressure from Micah Parsons and company. That is, until the game was out of hand and he forced things and threw three picks in the fourth quarter.

So, yes, Wilson needs to make plays to get the ball downfield, soften up the Patriots defense Sunday. Bill Belichick’s team is 4-0 in games started by Wilson. The Patriots picked him off four times as a rookie in 2021 and three times in a dreadful 10-3 Jets loss last November. That can’t happen again. Wilson must change the narrative.

And he’ll need help from his teammates.

Let’s examine 3 ways the Jets can best help Zach Wilson

against the Patriots.

New York Jets offensive line must block better

The Jets offensive line was overwhelmed at every turn by the Cowboys last week. Wilson was pressured on nearly 70 percent of his dropbacks and completed less than 50 percent of his passes. Not only did the linemen struggle, but offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett did not use his tight ends effectively to help stay in and block or chip Dallas’ edge rushers when starting their pass routes.

And New York’s best blocking tight end, second-year pro Jeremy Ruckert, played six offensive snaps, five on running plays. That must change this week. Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Ruckert needs to “get on the field more.”

But the linemen, who weren’t great in a Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills either, need to be much better. Duane Brown is 66th out of 66 NFL tackles in pass blocking win rate. Yes, that’s last in the league. Mekhi Becton is 63rd among all tackles. Center Connor McGovern is last at his position.

Hackett said Friday those stats are “misleading.” But the linemen aren’t passing the eye test, either.

There’s some extra pressure on the line because Wilson does not read plays as quickly as Aaron Rodgers and holds the ball longer. He’s also not as comfortable in the pocket. But the line needs to buck up and keep the QB clean and find consistency in their run blocking, as well.

Rely on running backs Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook

Breece Hall had four carries for nine yards last week. Dalvin Cook, seven yards on four carries, including a backbreaking third-quarter fumble.

The Jets didn’t run the ball well. But they abandoned the run game far too early, something Hall was quick to point out postgame.

Wilson’s best friend is a commitment to a successful running game. Hall exploded for runs of 86 and 23 yards against the Bills. He even had a nine-yard burst against the Cowboys. Put the ball in the hands of Hall and Cook, give them some daylight, let them go to work.

That keeps your offense on the field and allows Wilson to confidently take some shots downfield, getting the ball in Garrett Wilson’s hands.

Resurrect Mecole Hardman, unearth Randall Cobb in passing game

Other receivers need to be worked into the gameplan, too. Specifically, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. And perhaps rookie Xavier Gipson, too.

Hardman has been a ghost the first two weeks of the season. He’s played 14 snaps and caught one pass. Hardman must be part of Wilson’s arsenal. Quick slants. Bubble screens. Jet sweeps. The guy runs a 4.33 40. Get the ball in his hands, force defenses to stop him from making big plays. Let him be an easy option for the quarterback and open up the field for Garrett Wilson.

As for Cobb, the veteran has played a lot the first two weeks and has yet to catch a pass. Though, of course, only two have come his way. We’re talking about a 13-year veteran here, a wide receiver Wilson could and should trust. Yes, Cobb is an Aaron Rodgers guy. But he could most definitely be a Zach Wilson guy, too. Throw him the ball.

And Gipson, who had the 65-yard game-winning touchdown on a punt return in overtime against the Bills, is an explosive threat, who impressed at wide receiver in the preseason. If Hardman or Cobb for some reason aren’t the answer in the slot, try Gipson. The kid is an explosive playmaker, who had some chemistry with Wilson this summer.