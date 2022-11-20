Zach Wilson’s struggles leads to NFL world calling for New York Jets to bench QB

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was an unmitigated disaster during Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the division-rival New England Patriots.

Wilson completed 9-of-22 passes with 44 net passing yards. He was sacked four times as the Jets put up a grand total of 103 yards and six first downs.

To put this into perspective, New York had more punts (10) than Wilson had completions (nine). Despite this, the game was tied at three late in the fourth quarter when New England won in near-walkoff fashion via a punt return for a touchdown from Marcus Jones.

New York’s complete inability to do anything on offense is what sent this team to a 6-4 record. To come out of the bye week following a huge win over the Buffalo Bills and play like this is an indictment on Wilson and his ability to be anywhere near a starter-caliber quarterback in the NFL.

Zach Wilson stats (2022): 56% completion, 1,279 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT, 72.6 QB rating

This comes on the heels of Wilson throwing nine touchdowns against 11 interceptions while completing 56% of his passes as a rookie. To put it bluntly, the second-year signal caller has not improved. In fact, an argument can be made that he has regressed for an otherwise good Jets squad.

From a broader perspective, one has to wonder how Jets head coach Robert Saleh can look the rest of his team in the face and come to the conclusion that Wilson is a better option than Joe Flacco as the Jets’ starting quarterback.

In Wilson’s stead earlier this season, Flacco threw five touchdowns against three interceptions in two starts. That included a four-touchdown outing in a Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns.

NFL world calls on Zach Wilson to be benched after brutal Week 11 showing

New York still finds itself at 6-4 on the season and very much alive in the AFC Playoff race. It has games coming up against the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills over the next three weeks.

It’s just not sustainable to believe that the Jets can remain alive in the playoff race with Wilson playing at the level we’re seeing right now. Those who watched Sunday’s humiliating performance agreed. Wilson’s take after the game added another element to this.

.@Connor_J_Hughes: "Do you feel like you let the defense down at all?"



Zach Wilson: "No." pic.twitter.com/tiJiTSrFPE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

That’s just a brutal quote.

I know it makes sense to give Zach Wilson this full season. I know this. But the rest of this team is so ready to make a charge. It's tough. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) November 20, 2022

Zach Wilson ranks this season out of 33 qualified QB



Rank

Pass Rating 72.6 32nd

Comp pct 55.6% 33rd

Pass TD-INT 4-5 31st

Pass TD/att 2.1% t-31st pic.twitter.com/PIEO2ndGlq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2022

Zach Wilson has to be the worst quarterback in the NFL 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/emBsZUT5N6 — Brian Y (@byysports) November 20, 2022

Zach Wilson: “We’ll see them in two weeks.”



Also Zach Wilson: pic.twitter.com/7z2G2HsiGn — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) November 20, 2022

Joe Douglas has done more than enough good to warrant a second QB selection.



It’s probably going to be time to just bite the bullet, admit a mistake was made, and move on.



Veteran, rookie, whoever. Just not Zach Wilson. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) November 20, 2022

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but if I were the @nyjets I’d actually bring in @JoeFlacco right now @ZachWilson is giving you nothing. I’m not giving up on the kid but you’ve got to win this game. Too important. Bring in Flacco. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 20, 2022

Judging from the texts from all my #Jets fan friends and family – today was the day Zach Wilson officially lost the fan base. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 20, 2022