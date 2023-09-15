Wizards re-sign F Taj Gibson to one-year deal

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards are re-signing veteran forward Taj Gibson to a one-year, $3.2 million contract.

Agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports confirmed the 38-year-old free agent’s plans with ESPN on Friday.

Gibson averaged 3.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 9.8 minutes in 49 games (two starts) with the Wizards in 2022-23.

In 14 seasons with five teams, he has career averages of 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 945 games (449 starts).

The 6-foot-9 Gibson entered the NBA as a first-round draft pick (26th overall) by the Chicago Bulls in 2009.

–Field Level Media