Von Miller hints at return to the Denver Broncos in free agency

Future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller is coming off his second career Super Bowl title. Miller earned the championship with the Los Angeles Rams after a mid-season trade from his old Denver Broncos squad.

Slated to hit free agency when the market opens up next week, Miller has taken to social media as a way to hint that he could return to the Broncos.

The most obvious example of this was a simple tweet the Texas A&M product sent out on Monday afternoon. We don’t need to be code breakers to get what he’s trying to tell us.

I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022

The 5280 is in relation to the elevation in Denver. Get it? Got it? Good.

This past weekend also saw Miller take to Instagram as a way to hint that he could very well opt to re-sign with the Broncos once free agency opens.

Von Miller to the Denver Broncos makes sense

Miller, 32, was the heart and soul of the Broncos’ organization from 2011-21 — earning eight Pro Bowl appearances and winning the Super Bowl MVP.

This past season saw Denver works on a trade with Miller as the team was going nowhere fast. In the end, he was dealt to the Rams for a second-round pick and third-round selection.

It worked out for both parties with Miller helping lead Los Angeles to a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, Denver added two valuable selections in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Just imagine Miller returning to the Broncos after playing a mere eight regular-season games with the Rams. It would be the ultimate coup for Denver.

A future first ballot Hall of Famer, Von Miller has recorded 115.5 regular-season sacks throughout his career.

