Published September 11, 2023

U.S. Open sets attendance record

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with fans after his match against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men's singles final in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
The 2023 U.S. Open set records for overall attendance and also for crowd sizes at both the men’s and women’s finals.

A total of 799,402 spectators attended the main draw from Aug. 28 through Sunday in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

That was a boost of 3 percent from last year’s total of 776,120.

Coco Gauff’s championship win on Saturday drew 28,143 fans and Novak Djokovic’s 24th Grand Slam win Sunday drew 28,804.

All 25 sessions in Arthur Ashe Stadium sold out for the second year in a row.

This year’s event featured a $65 million prize pool that is the largest of tennis’ four majors, with Gauff and Djokovic each earning $3 million.

–Field Level Media

