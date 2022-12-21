Tyrese Haliburton comes back with hilarious response to Wally Szczerbiak calling him a ‘wannabe All-Star’

This is a wild ride, but last week when the Indiana Pacers were playing the New York Knicks, former NBA player Wally Szczerbiak made some eye-opening comments, ripping Tyrese Haliburton.
These remarks seemingly came out of nowhere, but they certainly drew a lot of attention from the basketball community.
He was going on about how close the game was and how valuable each possession can be in the eventual three-point Knicks win on Sunday. That’s when he targeted Haliburton.
Here’s what Szczerbiak, a former 10-year pro and one-time NBA All-Star, had to say.
“So we have a one-point game, 18 seconds left, Mr. supposed, wannabe, fake All-Star with the big miss… Last chance down three, for the wannabe All-Star, let me keep it that way. He’s in his second year, a very good player, he’s not gonna make the All-Star team. A guy like Julius Randle or Jalen Brunson will make it over Tyrese Haliburton. Tonight we saw why.”Knicks post-game show analyst Wally Szczerbiak ripping Tyrese Haliburton
NBA community, Tyrese Haliburton bite back at Wally Szczerbiak
Many people took issue with Szczerbiak’s comments, but Haliburton didn’t seem too bitter about the exchange. Yet, he also couldn’t help but laugh at the whole ordeal.
Given a chance to respond via an interview with Taylor Rooks, Haliburton kept it real.
Like many others, Haliburton couldn’t help but ask, “Who?” in response to Szczerbiak’s comments, bringing this controversy full circle. In other words, game does not recognize game.
Of course, Twitter has had plenty of fun with the controversy as well.
|Wally Szczerbiak stats (All-Star season)
|18.7 PPG (45% 3PT)
|4.8 RPG
|3.1 APG
|0.8 SPG
|Tyrese Haliburton stats in 2022
|19.5 PPG (38% 3PT)
|4.0 RPG
|10.7 APG
|1.7 SPG
|Jalen Brunson stats
|20.8 PPG (37% 3PT)
|3.2 RPG
|6.2 APG
|1.2 SPG
|Julius Randle stats
|22.3 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|3.6 APG
|0.7 SPG
It’s quite comical for Szczerbiak to suggest either Julius Randle or Jalen Brunson would get into the All-Star game instead of Haliburton, who currently leads the NBA in assists. While Randle is also a former All-Star, and Brunson is having a career year, there’s nothing to indicate Haliburton isn’t deserving, which just makes Szczerbiak’s comments even stranger.
