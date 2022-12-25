WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle connect for 84-yard TD

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The big plays have been missing for the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their current three-game losing streak.

In an attempt to further their playoff positioning Christmas Day in South Beach against the Green Bay Packers, it didn’t take Miami too long to revert back to their ways from earlier in the season.

With the game tied at three early in the first quarter, Tua spotted star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle running a route with multiple Packers defenders surrounding him. What followed was yet another example of how dynamic Waddle can be.

Talk about turning on the after burners. Just an absolutely insane catch-and-run from Waddle there. While it will go down as an 84-yard touchdown pass for Tua Tagovailoa, the receiver did most of the work.

These are the type of plays Miami relied on a great deal as the team started the season 8-3 while boasting one of the most-electric offenses in the league.

As for Waddle, he started his sophomore season in grand fashion before struggling a tad recently.

Jaylen Waddle stats (2022): 63 receptions, 1,201 yards, 8 TD

Miami would take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs if the season started today. It has a chance to surpass the Los Angeles Chargers for the sixth seed in the conference.