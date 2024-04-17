Trevor Bauer accuser facing extortion charges: Could this open the door to a signing by the Mets, Braves, or Yankees?

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

One of the women who accused disgraced pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault is reportedly facing charges of fraudulent schemes and theft by extortion.

Heading into the 2021 MLB season Trevor Bauer was viewed as one of the best pitchers in baseball and it is why he landed a three-year $102 million contract from the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency before the season. However, during his first year in LA, the one-time Cy Young award winner was suspended indefinitely after allegations of sexual assault by multiple women.

Trevor Bauer stats (2021): 8-5 record, 2.59 ERA, 1.003 WHIP, 137 SO, 117.2 IP

While Bauer was never charged with a crime by local authorities, MLB hit him with a 324-game ban after finding in their own investigation. Since then he has been trying to find his way back into the league and has suggested he would take a league-minimum contract to rebuild his tarnished reputation following a season pitching in Japan.

However, Bauer has had no luck in garnering interest from any team thus far. But that may soon change. On Tuesday night it was reported that Darcy Adanna Esemonu, one of the women who accused the pitcher of sexual assault, was indicted in a Maricopa County, Arizona court on charges of extortion and fraudulent schemes against the one-time All-Star.

A police report obtained by ESPN revealed that Esemonu altered details about claims she was impregnated by Bauer and forced to have an abortion. Furthermore, medical records that she provided could not prove she was indeed pregnant at any time after the incident.

Could teams like the Mets, Braves, or Yankees now more seriously consider signing Trevor Bauer?

Teams around MLB have been wary of signing Bauer, despite still being in his prime and willing to take a minimum contract, due to the media storm his addition may cause. However, he has consistently claimed he was innocent of the allegations and one of his accusers being indicted for trying to extort him may back up his assertions.

However, three other women also accused the 2020 National League Cy Young winner of sexual assault, and MLB’s investigation also found enough evidence of violating their code of conduct.

The New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees are three of the teams that could use a pitcher like Bauer due to major injuries to aces on their staff. But chances are they may still hold off on adding him to the roster in 2024 unless more information comes out that further clears the name of the disgraced pitcher.

