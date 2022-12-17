NFL reporter identifies 3 potential Tom Brady landing spots In 2023

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady hasn’t officially announced his plans for a return for the 2022 NFL season, but the expectation remains he’ll never play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again. As his future hangs in football hangs in the balance, there is plenty of speculation regarding who he might play for.

Several things have gone wrong in Tampa Bay this season. The retirements of tight end Rob Gronkowski and offensive guard Ali Marpet dealt massive blows to the Buccaneers’ offense. Paired with the Ryan Jensen injury and the disappearance of an effective ground game, Tampa Bay has one of the worst NFL offenses in 2022.

However, other issues have bubbled to the surface in recent weeks. Brady is reportedly clashing with the system, making changes on his own amid reports he wants offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich replaced.

Turning 46 in August, Brady will have plenty of suitors as one of the top NFL free agents in 2023. If the seven-time Super Bowl champion chooses to return, one of the top NFL insiders believes there are three likely destinations.

Tom Brady stats (2022): 88.9 QB rating, 17-5 TD-INT, 65.8% completion rate, 51.0 QBR

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are all potential suitors who could land Brady in free agency,

New York seems like the worst fit for Brady. While the Giants are projected to have nearly $60 million in cap space next offseason, it might not be enough to build a championship-caliber team around him. The Giants’ receiving corps remains one of the worst in the NFC and a poor cast of offensive weapons would likely push Brady elsewhere.

Las Vegas is a more realistic destination> The Raiders previously made an aggressive run at Brady before Jon Gruden pulled the plug on it. With Josh McDaniels at the helm and multiple former New England Patriots assistants on the Raiders’ coaching staff, Las Vegas would offer a sense of familiarity for Brady. However, the offensive line and defense are major weaknesses that could limit the team’s chances of competing for a Super Bowl.

Ultimately, the 49ers have always seemed like the perfect landing spot. While Brady’s physical skill have diminished, his football IQ, anticipation and accuracy would make him a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Add on the fact that the 49ers have the best cast of playmakers on offense with the No. 1 defense in the NFL and it becomes perfect for both sides.

