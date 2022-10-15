Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has record day with five touchdown catches to help upset Alabama

Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saturday’s SEC showdown between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide just might be the game of the year so far. Spectators got to see elite-level play from two top NFL draft quarterback prospects, but even through all that, Volunteers receiver Jalin Hyatt may have stolen the show.

Hyatt had one of college football’s best performances for a wide receiver, hauling in six receptions for 207 receiving yards. But the best part was Hyatt taking five of those six receptions for touchdowns.

Making this feat even more impressive is that Hyatt did so against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense. A unit that came into the game ranked sixth in the nation, allowing just 12.5 points per game. Alabama has several players who will be graduating to the NFL in the next few years, but on Saturday, it was Hyatt who looked ready to go pro.

Hyatt’s five scores are a new Tennessee record for the most touchdown receptions in a single game. Former Oklahoma State receiver Rashaun Woods holds the NCAA football all-time single-game touchdown reception record when he reached paydirt seven times in a game in 2003.

He becomes just the 13th FBS receiver to score five touchdowns in a single game since 2000.

Here are all five scores.

https://twitter.com/Vol_Football/status/1581376784242995200

https://twitter.com/CFBKings/status/1581380007309750274

https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/1581415192399089665

TENNESSEE TOUCHDOWN!!! 🗣@Vol_Football ties it up AGAIN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gKOdODX3Bi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

Hyatt’s performance went a long way toward Alabama getting upset by Tennessee for the first time since 2006. Of course, quarterback Hendon Hooker was the one delivering the goods, but Hyatt kept finding open space in the Crimson Tide secondary. Hyatt now leads the nation in touchdown receptions, but he was tied for 19th place coming into the game.

Jalin Hyatt stats in 2022: 33 receptions, 595 receiving yards, 10 TD receptions

Hyatt’s day has surely boosted the junior receiver’s stock for the 2023 NFL Draft. Where he goes from here is anyone’s guess. But today, he gave thousands of Vols fans plenty of reasons to celebrate.

