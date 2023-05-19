4 major takeaways from Miami Heat’s big Game 2 win over Boston Celtics

In a pivotal Game 2 in a hostile environment, the Miami Heat once again showed that while they may not have a star-studded roster, they have a championship-level recipe with a big come-from-behind win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After a strong finish to the second quarter, the Miami Heat entered halftime with a four-point lead. However, the Boston Celtics fired back with a phenomenal 33-point third quarter that gave them a commanding leading into the fourth and final quarter.

Yet, despite a sizable advantage in the final 12 minutes, the Miami Heat roared back in the fourth by outscoring the Boston Celtics 36-22 and winning Game 2 of their best-of-seven 111-105. It was an impressive finish for Miami as they again showcased their winning brand of ball that seems to only get better when the pressure rises.

With Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals now in the books, let’s look at four of the biggest takeaways from the Miami Heat’s victory over the Celtics on Friday night.

Grant Williams pokes ‘Playoff Jimmy’ bear

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

At one point in the fourth quarter of this game, it looked like Grant Williams was setting himself up to be one of the lasting memories from a much-needed victory for Boston. He brought physicality to the game and showed a fire that his teammates were lacking. However, in trying to push his teammates and push around the Heat, he also woke up “Playoff Jimmy Butler.”

While Butler’s final state line is impressive, it wasn’t that way over the first 40 minutes. However, after a verbal clash with Williams later in the fourth, Butler got in the zone and looked to make an example of Williams and his teammates. As he hit several key shots and openly let Boston know they made a big mistake. At the biggest moments of the game Butler showed up, but one has to wonder how things might have gone if Williams had not stocked his fire.

Jaylen Brown has a rough night again for the Boston Celtics

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

All-NBA player Jaylen Brown has not had a good Eastern Conference Finals. While he posted 22 points, nine boards, and shot 47% from the field in Game 1, he also went 1-6 from the arc and his six turnovers proved to be pivotal in the Celtics loss.

In Game 2 he actually had a worse game. This time going 1-7 from three, scored just 16 and was a -24 when he was on the floor. If the Celtics want to get back to the Finals, they absolutely need Jaylen Brown to be an elite-level No. 2 option. He hasn’t been that through the first two games.

The ‘Playoff Miami Heat’ showed up in Game 2

While Jimmy Butler was great late in the game, his teammates again showed why this run to the conference finals has very much been a team effort. Bam Adebayo was one assist away from a triple-double (22 points, 17 rebounds), and had a putback dunk late that seemed to be a backbreaker for Boston.

Three other players scored double digits, including Caleb Martin whose 25 points nearly outscored the entire Boston bench.

Jayson Tatum has lost his fourth-quarter magic

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After being brilliant in the fourth quarter of Game 6 versus the 76ers and dominating in Game 7, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has lost his late-game magic so far against the Miami Heat. While he posted 30-plus point games — including 34 on Friday — in both matchups thus far, much of that has come in the first three quarters.

He has a combined 11 points in the fourth quarters of the first two games (six in Game 1 and five in Game 2). That is something that needs to change as the Heat try to clamp down late or the C’s could be out of the postseason sooner than later.