New York Knicks front office ‘promised’ owner they’d get him stars: 5 logical big names they could soon target, including Lebron James

While the New York Knicks front office led by President Leon Rose has done a fantastic job of building a contending team, they reportedly promised owner James Dolan they would bring him stars and may aim to live up to that pledge this summer.

The Knicks 2023-24 campaign came to a frustrating end last week against the Indiana Pacers. The virus of injuries that had dogged them for months finally became too much to bear, but there was still a lot to be proud of for the team. This year confirmed that Jalen Brunson is the legit superstar they have needed for years, and they have put together a roster that can compete for a championship.

However, the big question heading into the summer is do they have enough to not just compete but win the franchise’s first championship since 1973. There have been rumblings in recent days they could go star hunting this summer, and a new report seems to indicate that may not just be a hope, but a promise the front office made to James Dolan years ago.

“One thing has not changed: The Knicks now, as ever, are in a perpetual hunt for another glitzy star — and Dolan, as ever, expects one. “That is factual,” a source with ties to the Garden told The Ringer NBA reporter Howard Beck this week. “The Rose-Wesley team ‘promised him stars,’ the source said. ‘He didn’t hire them for their (experience) running a basketball team.'”

With the New York Knicks coming up short in the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season, there may be more pressure to no longer be patient and pull the trigger on a blockbuster move this offseason. With that in mind, here are five true-blue superstars the organization could target in the summer of 2024.

5 legitimate superstars the New York Knicks could target for their owner this summer

Lebron James

There have been various stories and reports for two years about Lebron James’ desire to play on the same NBA team with his son Bronny. The younger James is expected to be selected in the June NBA Draft and his father is likely to opt out of the final year of his Lakers contract as well. New York has the 24th and 25th picks in Round 1 and using one of them on Bronny isn’t impossible, especially if it is to lure his dear old dad to Gotham.

James has always been a fan of New York and the Knicks are closer to a championship than Los Angeles. He is certainly the sort of piece that can get them over the championship hump. A starting five of Mitchell Robinson, James, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Brunson could be formidable in 2024-25.

Paul George

There have been rumors for weeks that the 76ers and Clippers star Paul George have mutual interest. There have also been rumblings Philadelphia could use their boatload of cap space to target Knicks fan-favorite OG Anunoby. If Philly lures Anunoby away from New York, trying to sign George as a plan B is very possible. Especially since there were rumblings the Knicks had an interest in George before this season’s trade deadline.

Donovan Mitchell

There has been speculation for over a year about Donovan Mitchell going home to New York to play for the Knicks. That will not stop until the five-time All-Star signs an extension with the Cavaliers. The Knicks have the pieces that would interest Cleveland and now is when they can get the best return for the star guard.

Kevin Durant

While the Phoenix Suns have suggested they are not going to break up their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, they really should. They were a disappointment this season and the team has little flexibility to upgrade the roster around them. Booker is the heart of the team and is likely to stay. Beal is nearly untradeable. However, Durant could fetch a good return, even at 35.

The league legend could fit in nicely with the Knicks and give them a second big-time scorer to keep opposing offenses honest when defending Brunson.

Jimmy Butler

There has been a lot of talk that the Heat could move on from Jimmy Butler instead of giving him the extension he wants. Few star players around the game have a more perfect style for New York than Butler. He is a defensive-minded player who can do a bit of everything but is a more clutch shooter than Anunoby. Without a doubt, Butler could be the final piece to a title team.