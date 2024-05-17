Miami Heat exec says changes are coming in critical 2024 NBA offseason

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have a significant 2024 NBA offseason ahead of them. After losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Heat have been mentioned as a landing spot for star players but also a team that could trade one of its own.

Jimmy Butler’s looming extension decision and Pat Riley’s comments have his future with Miami uncertain. While one Heat executive didn’t mention Butler by name, their comments suggest the NBA organization is preparing for inevitable change with the approaching free agency and the NBA Draft.

Adam Simon, the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations and assistant general manager, was in Chicago with other Miami staff for the NBA Draft Combine. As of now, the Heat hold the 15th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but that could change.

Speaking of change, Simon discussed the process of picking a prospect with Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman and didn’t shy away from the possibility of change coming to the Heat’s roster in the upcoming NBA offseason.



“I’m not drafting for the team we have. I’m going to recommend the players one through 15, one through 58, based on who I think the best players are. Our roster changes. Our roster could change this summer. Our roster will change. It’s just inevitable, free agents, whether some players are with us in two years, three years, five years, 15 years. So the last thing I want to do is we pass on a player who was better because we took a player based on need.” Adam Simon on the Miami Heat’s process in the 2024 NBA Draft

Simon and the Heat staff base the NBA Draft prospects on their abilities rather than fit for the current roster. Then, the Heat assistant general manager said change is “inevitable” and that the roster will see some alterations. This is notable because Miami’s roster hasn’t seen many big changes over the last few years.

Right now, the Heat’s free agents class could include Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith, Josh Richarson, Kevin Love, Thomas Bryant, and more. However, some of these players, such as Richardson, have options that would impact that possibility.

The Heat likely won’t be active in the free agency pool as much as the trade market. If Miami wants to make some changes, it would likely be through trades that improve the roster. What about Butler? Riley said the Heat don’t want to trade him and the star forward wants to bring a championship to Miami.

There will be plenty of debate on what the Heat should do this offseason. Will they keep Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, trade Butler, or push to acquire a star player who requests a trade during the NBA offseason?

Either way, change is coming to the Heat one way or another, and it will be fascinating to see what the roster looks like in July.