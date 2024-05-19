Stars vs. Canucks/Oilers: schedule, results, TV info for Western Conference Final playoff series

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars advanced to their second straight appearance in the Western Conference Final after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in six games in their second-round series. Dallas will open at home on Thursday, May 23, against either the Vancouver Canucks or Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver will host Edmonton in the decisive Game 7 of their second-round series on Monday.

The Stars eliminated the Avalanche with a thrilling double-overtime win in Game 6. Matt Duchene scored the game-winning goal that vaulted Dallas into its second straight conference final. The Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Stars in six games last season en-route to winning the Stanley Cup.

Dallas won the Western Conference Final in 2020, finishing off the Golden Knights in five games. However, the Stars lost in six games in the Stanley Cup Final that year to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After finishing the 2023-24 regular season first in the West with 113 points, the Stars will have home-ice advantage in this series, no matter the opponent. The Canucks were first in the Pacific Division with 109 points and the Oilers were second with 104.

The winner of the Western Conference Final will meet the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Stars vs. Canucks/Oilers: schedule, results, TV info for 2024 Western Conference Final

Here’s what you need to know for the best-of-7 Western Conference Final series in 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Game 1: Canucks/Oilers at Stars, Thursday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Canucks/Oilers at Stars, Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. ET (TNT, MAX, truTV SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Stars at Canucks/Oilers, Monday, May 27, TBD (TNT, MAX, truTV SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Stars at Canucks/Oilers, Wednesday, May 29, TBD (TNT, MAX, truTV, CBC, TVAS)

Game 5: Canucks/Oilers at Stars, Friday, May 31, TBD (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS)*

Game 6: Stars at Canucks/Oilers, Sunday, June 2, TBD (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS)*

Game 7: Canucks/Oilers, Tuesday, June 4, TBD (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS)*

*If necessary