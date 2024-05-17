Rangers vs. Panthers: schedule, results, TV info for Eastern Conference Final playoff series

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Now that both of the participants are in place, the schedule for the Eastern Conference Final in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs is finally set.

The New York Rangers will host Game 1 of the best-of-7 series against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, May 22 at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is 8 set for 8 p.m. ET. Games will be played every other day throughout the series.

The Rangers will have home-ice advantage in the conference final against the Panthers because they finished first overall in the NHL. As Presidents’ Trophy winners, the Rangers hold home-ice advantage for as long as they play in the postseason.

New York was 30-11-0 on home ice this season, best in the Eastern Conference and second overall behind the Colorado Avalanche (31-9-1). In the playoffs, the Rangers are 4-1 at The Garden.

Florida tied the Dallas Stars for most road wins (26) in the NHL during the regular season. The Panthers are 4-1 on the road in the playoffs, including three road victories against the Boston Bruins in the second round.

The Rangers are 8-2 in the playoffs. They swept the Washington Capitals in the first round and defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in six games in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

During the regular season, the Rangers were 1-2-0 against the Panthers.

Florida finished first in the Atlantic Division with 110 points and is 8-3 in the postseason. The Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round and eliminated the Bruins 2-1 in Game 6 of the second round.

The winner of the Eastern Conference Final will meet the winner of the Western Conference Final between the Stars and either the Vancouver Canucks or Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Rangers vs. Panthers: schedule, results, TV info for 2024 Eastern Conference Final

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s what you need to know for the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Final series in 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Game 1: Panthers at Rangers, Wednesday, May 22, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Panthers at Rangers, Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Rangers at Panthers, Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Rangers at Panthers, Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, TVAS)

Game 5: Panthers at Rangers, Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)*

Game 6: Rangers at Panthers, Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)*

Game 7: Panthers at Rangers, Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)*

*If necessary