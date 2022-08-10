Shohei Ohtani joins Babe Ruth, passes Ichiro Suzuki in historic performance on Tuesday night

Shohei Ohtani’s legend continues to grow as not only did he join Babe Ruth in MLB history on Tuesday night, but he also surpassed a Japanese baseball icon, Ichiro Suzuki.

The Los Angeles Angels are on their way to another losing season in 2022, however, that has not slowed down the continued success Ohtani is having. If the 28-year-old just played the outfield for the Halos he would still be viewed as a legit All-Star talent and among the 30 best athletes in the sport. But Ohtani is much more than that as the rare player who also takes to the mound every five days as a member of Los Angeles’ starting rotation.

Ohtani’s unique skillset that channels the legends of MLB’s early days is what separates him from his contemporaries and makes him a once in a 100 years talent. Because not only is he a good hitter and fielder, but he has All-Star level talent as a pitcher as well. On Tuesday night he showcased his full repertoire of talents, and in doing so passed a baseball god in the history books.

Last night, the Angels picked up their 48th victory of the season in a 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics. Unsurprisingly, Ohtani was key in the win as he went 2-3, hit a home run, and scored two runs. However, he also pitched six innings, had five strikeouts, and gave up no runs to earn his tenth win of the season. In getting his tenth victory, the Japanese star joined Ruth as the only player in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. A stat that hasn’t been achieved in 102 years.

Shohei Ohtani passes Ichiro Suzuki in home runs by Japanese-born MLB players

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Along with adding his name to the history books alongside Babe Ruth, Ohtani’s 25th homerun of the season was historic as well. His seventh-inning shot to right field moved him into second place all-time in home runs for Japanese MLB players at 118. Passing arguably the best Japanese import in league history, Ichiro Suzuki.

Ohtani is now 57 behind former New York Yankees star Hideki Matsui for the record of most HRs by a Japanese player in MLB at 175.