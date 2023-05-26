Shannon Sharpe’s home burglarized, $1 million in jewelry reportedly stolen

Shannon Sharpe is one of the best tight ends in the history of football and is now a well-liked host on Fox Sports 1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Unfortunately for the Pro Football Hall of Famer, his home was recently burglarized and his valuables were stolen.

According to TMZ, Sharpe’s Los Angeles home was burglarized last week with law enforcement estimating that around $1 million in goods from his residence were taken.

Shannon Sharpe stats: 815 receptions, 10,060 receiving yards, 62 touchdowns

Police told TMZ Sports that Sharpe was away from his home on the night of May 19, when his home was burglarized. An investigation found no signs of forced entry, but police believe approximately $1 million worth of watches, designer bags and jewelry were stolen.

At this time, no arrests have been made and there’s no indication from police that there are suspects in mind. With there whereabouts of the intruders unknown and his valuables now gone, Sharpe has reportedly offered a $50,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the burglars.

Shannon Sharpe career earnings: $22.328 million

Sharpe joined Skip Bayless on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed in 2016. In the years since, he’s been one of the more vocal defenders of LeBron James, been critical of Ja Morant and recently got into a public feud with Kwame Brown.

Despite his home being burglarized with $1 million in valuables stolen, Sharpe has continued to co-host his show, remained active on social media and released new episodes of his podcast.