Seahawks place tight end Will Dissly (knee) on IR

The Seattle Seahawks placed tight end Will Dissly on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury.

Dissly injured the knee during Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He got banged on the knee, he’s got a contusion that he’s dealing with,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday night on his weekly radio show.

Dissly has achieved career highs in receptions (34) and receiving yardage (349) this season. He has three touchdowns — one shy of his career high — in 15 games (all starts).

Dissly, 26, has 110 career catches for 1,249 yards and 12 touchdowns in 56 games (51 starts) in five seasons with the Seahawks.

Seattle signed cornerback Xavier Crawford off the practice squad to fill the roster opening.

Crawford had two tackles in five games for the Seahawks earlier this season. He has played in 26 NFL games with four teams since being a sixth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019.

