Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson puts NBA on notice with bold claims

After becoming the third overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has yet to make his pro debut. While the former G League star did impress in Summer League play, many of those competitors don’t make an NBA roster.

Yet, the added confidence the 19-year-old point guard gained from his recent work and thriving as the youngest athlete to ever compete in the G League could pay early dividends in the NBA too. Based on Henderson’s recent interview with ‘Playmaker,’ the No. 3 pick won’t shy away from any competition in the pros either.

In fact, Henderson is feeling extremely confident heading into his first NBA season. He says, “I will win Rookie of the Year.” Despite entering the league with other big-name athletes like San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, Charlotte’s Brandon Miller, and even having to compete with Chet Holmgren for the ROY trophy, Henderson thinks he’ll be the best, at least in year one. But even afterward, Henderson has high hopes for his future.

“I know it’s going to be a lot of bad and a lot of good. But the main thing hopefully is just the most influential player for the young group coming up. Obviously the best point guard in the game to ever play. You know that’s my goal, to be the best point guard to ever play the game. But you can only do that by being the best version of yourself. So that’s what I’m working on right now, to get to that goal. When people think of Scoot Henderson, I want them to think of the best player to ever play the game.” Scoot Henderson on his NBA goals

Some might think Henderson is being a bit cocky with his comments, but that’s not how they come off when hearing him speak at the link above. It’s no different than what we hear from athletes every year. Why shouldn’t they believe in their abilities?

