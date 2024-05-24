Sacramento Kings pause contract extension talks after appearing unwilling to pay Mike Brown what he’s worth

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Brown wasn’t able to lead the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs in his second year as head coach, but for the first time since 2006, the franchise posted back-to-back 45+ win seasons.

Typically, going 46-36 is good enough to reach the playoffs, but it wasn’t this year in a stacked Western Conference, yet if the Kings were in the East, they would have been one win away from potentially securing the fifth seed.

Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown remain far apart in contract extension discussions

Now, Mike Brown is heading into the final guaranteed season of his contract. The Kings had been discussing an extension with the 54-year-old two-time NBA Coach of the Year, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski, those discussions have now been “tabled.”

Woj goes on to note that there is a “gulf” of a difference in discussions between Sacramento and Brown, presumably due to a difference in value.

After leading the Kings to the playoffs in his first season in Sacramento and giving the Warriors a good fight in a 4-3 first-round series loss, team president Monte McNair returned largely the same roster. Then, when given a chance to improve the team ahead of the trade deadline, the Kings GM stood pat while other contenders made moves to boost their odds of reaching the playoffs.

