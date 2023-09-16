Sabrina Ionescu takes a savage shot at New York Knicks

The New York Knicks play basketball in the Big Apple. Everyone knows that. But Sabrina Ionescu wants to remind you that the New York Liberty do too, and according to her, they’re the best basketball team in NYC.

But the Liberty aren’t just the best basketball team in New York. She also says they’ve been better than any other basketball team to play in New York City in ages.

“We’re going to let our work do the talking. We’ll be able to shut up those people on Twitter that have anything to say [about] what’s going on with New York sports. We’ve been playing the best basketball that’s been played in New York City for a very long time. Whether people recognize it or not, they will in the next few weeks. I’m excited to see what they say then.” New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu

While Ionescu’s comments may catch some bystanders off-guard, the Liberty not only have a higher franchise winning percentage than the New York Knicks (.503 to .485), but they’ve also made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons. In fact, the Liberty’s regular-season success, where they finished with the second-best record in the WNBA at 32-8, has set them up for another round of postseason action, which is currently underway.

Now, the Liberty find themselves embroiled in a battle with the Washington Mystics in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs. Ionescu’s starlit performance in Game 1 Friday night, where she had 29 points, which included seven made 3s, helped set the tone in the 90-75 victory. Perhaps with a few more performances like this, no one will be able to overlook the Liberty anymore.

