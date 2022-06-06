Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic drawing strong trade interest around NBA

It’s possible the biggest change the Utah Jazz will see this offseason has already occurred, with head coach Quin Snyder resigning after eight seasons at the helm. Yet, the immediate future of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert is up in the air.

If the team wishes to build around just one of their stars as they enter a new phase, it would appear Mitchell (25 years old), would be the better fit long-term than Gobert (29 years old).

But a Rudy Gobert trade might be the biggest move that can directly impact the win total for the Jazz heading into the offseason, whether it’s a step forward or backward remains to be seen. The good news for Jazz fans is that Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic are already generating a heavy amount of trade interest around the league, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

What about Donovan Mitchell?

The reports from Sunday indicated that Mitchell might not want to stick around with the Jazz, thanks to an unclear direction from the team. Of course they wish to remain a constant playoff threat in the Western Conference, but if Mitchell wants out, could this be the end of their success?

According to Jones’ report, the Jazz have continued to reject all incoming trade offers for Mitchell, with an intention to continue molding their roster around their three-time All-Star.

With that said, some offers are too good to refuse, and nothing is set in stone in Utah at this point. If the Jazz are deadset on keeping Mitchell, they at least have Gobert and Bogdanovic to dangle in an attempt to stay relevant in the West. An equally important decision comes down to determining who their next head coach will be.

