Quin Snyder resigning as the Utah Jazz head coach

Quin Snyder had been debating his future with the Utah Jazz behind the scenes after a prematue exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

With Utah for the past eight seasons, it seems as if Snyder has made his final decision. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Snyder is planning to step aside as the Jazz head coach.

This comes amid reports that the 55-year-old Snyder was indeed leaning in this direction. It also comes at the start of a summer in which wholesale changes are expected on the Jazz’ roster.

Quinn Snyder coaching record: 372-274, .585 winning percentage, six playoff appearances

As you can see, Snyder returned the Jazz to relevance during his lengthy stay in Salt Lake. Despite this, the team was not able to advance as far as the Western Conference Finals in each of his six playoff appearances.

What does the future hold for Quin Snyder

Mar 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It stands to reason that Snyder will take at least one season off. The idea is for him to gain some rest after a long past six seasons in Utah.

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ hiring of Darvin Ham, they were linked to the highly-respected Snyder. The team simply couldn’t wait for him to make a decision.

As of right now, the Charlotte Hornets are the only other NBA team outside of Utah without a head-coach opening. That will also play a role in Snyder’s decision-making process. There’s no reason to believe that he’ll take on an assistant coach job for the 2022-23 campaign.

Utah Jazz future without Quin Snyder

General manager Justin Zanik and Co. made a strong pitch to retain Snyder.

“It’s not about money. There’s an extension offered that’s still on the table. I don’t have exact terms of it, but it would put him up there with the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. It’s an offer that is reflective of the quality of his work.” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on Quin SNyder situation

There’s a strong chance that Utah will move off All-Star center Rudy Gobert this summer. According to multiple media reports, a rift still exists between Gobert and fellow Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

How Zanik and Co. plan to move forward from a roster standpoint will likely play a role in their decision-making process when it comes to a new head coach. For now, it’s all pretty much speculation at this very early stage in the process itself.

