Quin Snyder expected to leave Utah Jazz despite top-dollar contract offer

Although there’s currently just one head coaching vacancy in the NBA, with the Charlotte Hornets yet to replace James Borrego, another team could be in need of a new head coach soon. As reports suggested last week, Quin Snyder may be looking to step down from his post as the coach of the Utah Jazz.

Despite it being his first NBA head coaching gig, after eight seasons and six-consecutive playoff appearances, it sounds as if Snyder doesn’t want to coach the Jazz anymore. But why?

Quin Snyder’s issues with Jazz are not money related

Naturally, one of the biggest reasons why an employee seeks a new employer is because they’re unhappy with their current wages. That doesn’t appear to be the case for Snyder potentially wanting to part ways with the Jazz.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Utah has extended a large contract offer to Snyder, one that would make him a top earner among NBA head coaches, but Snyder is expected to walk anyway.

“It’s not about money. There’s an extension offered that’s still on the table. I don’t have exact terms of it, but it would put him up there with the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. It’s an offer that is reflective of the quality of his work. My informed speculation is that Quin Snyder is likely going to end up leaving.” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on Quin SNyder situation

MacMahon goes on to state that the Jazz would prefer Snyder makes his decision as soon as possible, giving them more time to find their next head coach. With the Hornets on the verge of making their head coaching hire, that’s one less candidate that the Jazz could have potentially hired for themselves.

And for Snyder, what is his plan? While it’s a disappointment not making it past the Semifinals since joining the Jazz, it beats the alternative of not being a head coach at all.

If Snyder has issues with management, it likely still beats the alternative. At least he still has the opportunity to lead a playoff team each season.

The Jazz are expected to shake things up this offseason, but most didn’t expect that to mean Quin Snyder walking away, but that might be exactly what happens. Would a Rudy Gobert trade be next?

Related: 4 candidates to replace Quin Snyder as Utah Jazz head coach