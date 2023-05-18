Ross Chastain spoke to Rick Hendrick, Chevrolet, and several others following Darlington

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Chastain is not a driver to shy away from the spotlight, which has been the case since the start of the 2022 season. It started out as a feel-good story when Chastain won at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway but has quickly gone sour in the eyes of other drivers.

Several drivers, such as Noah Gragson, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez, have all had something to say about the Trackhouse Racing driver or confronted him at some point this year.

With Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick calling out Chastain and Trackhouse Racing saying that their driver has “things to clean up,” the two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner talked about the latest incident, his conversations with Justin Marks, and his call with Hendrick.

Ross Chastain discusses the latest incident at Darlington, Trackhouse Racing, and Rick Hendrick

Chastain has been viewed as someone who can change NASCAR and this is something that is shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. The former NASCAR driver said that Chastain could go mainstream and compared it to his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

That is a major compliment for the driver of the No. 1 car for Trackhouse Racing but remains a narrative that causes controversy. Granted, this is due to Earnhardt’s success on and off the track while Chastain has not won in over one year.

Still, the point remains. He has the potential to be the face of NASCAR and to become a sports star in the mainstream media. This all stands unless Chastain is told to calm down enough to where it hurts his driving style.

Following a race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night, Chastain talked about the week up to this point with Trackhouse Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, and others as criticism has been running wild.

“There’s definitely been a lot thrown at me this week. It all comes from with six laps to go and a mistake on my part…it brought a lot of heat down on me. With six laps to go, I have to live with that. I have to live with those decisions. I will take this and get better. That doesn’t mean I’m never going to run in to somebody again. Like, I don’t want people to think I’m just going to lay over with six laps to go and a chance to win at Darlington. Yes, I overstepped the line. I’m willing to live with that. I’ve tried to move on and yesterday and today in this car has helped me do that…I feel really good about where we’re at, but I will keep those conversations private. I called (Rick Hendrick) That wasn’t the reason I wanted to be calling him, but it’s not the first time we’ve talked, and I don’t think it will be the last. One day, I hope I’m able to laugh with him about it. I deserve every bit of heat and every bad word that’s come my way and ill-will that people are thinking about me. I get it. I’ll take it.” Ross Chastain on his talks with Trackhouse Racing, Rick Hendrick, and others

Chastain also said that Marks told him to “stop hitting things,” and that he not only spoke to Hendrick, but also to Larson, officials at Chevrolet, and “a lot of other people.” However, Chastain knows his situation and what comes along with him.

“(Marks) hired me to drive that car and I come with my fair share of baggage,” Chastain said. “We can make this better, I will be better.”

It certainly feels like Chastain will not be as aggressive as normal moving forward. Based on the comments from Marks a few days ago, there seems to be a theme that Chastain needs to use his aggression better, not create too many enemies, and finish races.

If that wasn’t the case, Chastain most likely doesn’t have talks with several important individuals while receiving “a lot of heat.” Most of the drama might be in the past now; however, it is not in Ross Chastain’s nature to fully back down and it will still result in consistent success.

