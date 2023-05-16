Trackhouse Racing believes Ross Chastain’s latest actions on track have been concerning

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Trackhouse Racing knows Ross Chastain has plenty of talent to win a championship in the NASCAR Cup Series. Chastain came so close during the 2022 season when he finished second in the point standings behind Team Penske driver Joey Logano.

However, the problem is making it back to the Championship 4 and giving himself a chance to compete. Chastain currently leads the point standings by 27 points but has failed to win a race yet during the 2023 NASCAR season.

This all lies on the foundation that Chastain is laying down for himself and it has not been sturdy. With several drivers and teams upset over his actions this season, Trackhouse Racing has finally come out and seriously talked about the situation.

Trackhouse Racing reveals that Ross Chastain needs to ‘clean up’ his driving style

Chastain gave Trackhouse Racing its first victory when he won at Circuit of the Americas in 2022. Then, he followed it up with a victory at Talladega Superspeedway a few weeks later. Fast forward to May 2023 and that represents Chastain’s last victory.

Chastain has been fast on a weekly basis but has been unable to find victory lane. This includes last weekend at Darlington Raceway when he was on the front row during late restarts. Kyle Larson squeezed Chastain to the wall and a caution came out as the two drivers kept it straight.

During the next restart, Chastain drove it into Turn 1 and wrecked himself and Larson. It was a disappointing end to a day that had been so successful for both drivers. Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick called out Chastain and Trackhouse Racing has finally taken notice.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks jumped on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on the Monday following the race at Darlington and discussed the result, plus the fallout from Chastain’s latest on-track accident.

“(Ross Chastain) clears (Kyle Larson) and makes that pass and wins the Throwback Weekend at Darlington seven days after getting in a scuffle on pit road and the guy’s a legend…the result was just bad. It just was bad for everybody. It was bad for (Hendrick Motorsports), it was bad for Chevrolet, and it was bad for (Trackhouse Racing) and Ross as the points leader. We have addressed it, we’ve had many conversations with different people today, some difficult conversations and I think the important message here is that we are a believer in Ross’ talent…but he’s got some things he’s got to clean up. We, today, started a process of more aggressively handling that. With our partners, with Ross, and with our team…There’s so much opportunity here…There’s just stuff that needs to be cleaned up and it’s a process he needs to go through sooner rather than later.” Justin Marks on Ross Chastain’s latest incident at Darlington Raceway

It is obvious that Marks is concerned over the accident at Darlington because Chastain easily could have won the event. With the driver of the No. 1 car being involved in incidents almost every week, it goes back to the point that was made above.

If Chastain wins Darlington and a few other races, he looks like a genius and can truly take on the villain role. But, the other side of the equation makes Chastain look over-aggressive and out of control at times.

This doesn’t mean the 32-year-old driver is not competing well but Marks is right. Chastain has the potential to go way beyond the points lead. He has the potential to change the face of NASCAR and become the most popular driver over Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott.

The idea of being aggressive and wrecking other drivers needs to come with winning races. If that is the case, Chastain is who NASCAR needs overall. Right now, he needs to learn to control his aggression and use it at the right time like the legends of the past.

There’s no doubt that Chastain can control his aggression but will it affect him as a race car driver? Will he lose the edge? The answers to those questions are to be determined but it appears that Trackhouse Racing will be aggressively trying to contain Chastain moving forward.

There's no doubt that Chastain can control his aggression but will it affect him as a race car driver? Will he lose the edge? The answers to those questions are to be determined but it appears that Trackhouse Racing will be aggressively trying to contain Chastain moving forward.