Published June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets

Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

Nets general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant on finding a trade partner for the 33-year-old, his business manager Rich Kleiman told ESPN.

Durant is beginning a four-year, $194 million deal with the Nets. He is slated to make $42.97 million for the 2022-23 season, per Spotrac.

A two-time NBA Finals MVP and 12-time All-Star, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 55 games this past season.

Durant, a four-time scoring champion, has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 939 games with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder (2007-16), Golden State Warriors (2016-19) and the Nets.

–Field Level Media

