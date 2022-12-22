Reds sign OF Wil Myers to one-year deal

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds announced a one-year contract with free agent first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers on Thursday.

The deal includes a mutual option for 2024. ESPN put the value at $7.5 million, escalating to $9.5 million based on playing time or if Myers is traded.

Myers, 32, batted .261 with seven homers and 41 RBIs in 77 games last season with the San Diego Padres.

He is a career .254 hitter with 153 homers and 521 RBIs in 1,063 games over 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-14) and Padres.

Myers was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2013 and a National League All-Star in 2016.

