Premier League and other UK sports could be postponed for 12 days following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Credit: USA Today Network

The English Premier League and other sports and events in the United Kingdom could be postponed or canceled over the next week in observance of the passing of legendary English monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday, the most famous member of the British royal family and a globally recognized figure of authority and grace, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96. Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace released a statement revealing that “The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” at her summer home Balmoral Castle.

The news led to many members of the royal family, including the new King Charles and his sons Princes William and Harry, to make their way to Balmoral in what certainly was a final goodbye to their mother and grandmother, and also to begin the early stages of the eventual transition of power.

Related: Soccer games today – Watch times and odds for EPL, Champions League, and MLS matches

Queen Elizabeth was the longest reigning monarch in British history and one of the most tenured royals in European civilization. She took on her role following the death of her father in 1952 and reigned for over 70 years. She leaves behind her four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward. Her husband of 73 years, Prince Phillip passed away in April of last year.

Premier League and other leagues shutdown following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Credit: USA Today Network

While the passing of the queen is a sad day in the United Kingdom and beyond, with her being at such an advanced age there have long been plans in place by the British government for this eventuality. Her death will now lead to a 12-day period of mourning throughout the nation — which was revealed in the document known as “Operation London Bridge” — to remember and observe the life of the long-reigning monarch. That will now have a major effect on many walks of life in the UK, including fans of sports leagues like the Premier League.

As explained in the “Operation London Bridge” document, all sports leagues very well could be postponed during this mourning period, many events will be canceled, and the stock exchange will close. That means the 15 matches set to take place in the EPL from the 10th to the 17th will have to be rescheduled if the mourning period is retroactive to Sept. 8. Some of those fixtures included Manchester City versus Tottenham and Arsenal facing Everton.

Following the news, the Premier League released a statement on the passing of England’s Queen.

“The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.” EPL statement on Queen Elizabeth’s passing

England’s popular rugby Super League could also see a slate of games from Sept. 9 through next Saturday postponed due to the national period of mourning. It is unclear if or when the leagues will make up the games lost over the next week plus.

UEFA Europa League games will go forward as planned today with Arsenal facing FC Zurich and Manchester United facing Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

Below you can find a list of the latest updates on which UK leagues will or won’t be playing in the next 12 days:

Premier League – Postponement expected

BMW PGA Championship – Suspended until further notice

UEFA Europe League – Will go forward as of now

Premiership Rugby Cup – Suspended until further notice

England and Wales Cricket Board games – Suspended until further notice

Italian Grand Prix – Will go forward after a moment of silence

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford – Suspended until further notice

In the United States, the NFL announced that it will hold a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth prior to Thursday’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams in Southen California.