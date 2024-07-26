MLB exec suggests bizarre New York Mets trade that would see them reunite with star they traded in 2023

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With the New York Mets in the thick of the National League Wild Card race, one MLB executive recently offered up a bizarre trade target that is likely to get an eye roll in the team’s front office.

It has been a good last 30 days for the Mets. Heading into the MLB games today the team owns a 54-48 record and is only a half-game out of the top spot in the NL Wild Card standings. It is a surprising position for the team to be in after many around the sport felt in June that they would likely be sellers before this month’s trade deadline.

Unsurprisingly, with the club in the middle of a serious hot streak, they have been linked to a variety of trades before the July 30 deadline. All signs point to the team making smaller moves to boost areas like the bullpen instead of a blockbuster trade that would cost them minor-league assets.

On Thursday, ESPN MLB writer Jesse Rogers spoke with various league executives and scouts to get opinions on potential trades that could come in the next few days. And one exec offered up a head-scratching idea for a deal between the New York Mets and Texas Rangers.

MLB exec suggests surprising New York Mets and Max Scherzer reunion

“Trade either [Nathan] Eovaldi or [Max] Scherzer or both,” the anonymous exec said. “Aren’t the Mets already paying Scherzer? Sure, they’d have to give up a prospect to get him back but that could be a fun boost to their team.”

The Mets traded Scherzer this time last year in a blockbuster deal that saw them land prospect Luisangel Acuna. The brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna. New York also agreed to pick up a large portion of the money left on Scherzer’s contract in the deal.

Max Scherzer stats (Mets Career): 20-9 record, 3.02 ERA, 1.028 WHIP, 294 SO, 54 BB, 253.0 IP

On paper, it would surely seem interesting to rent Scherzer for the last few months of the season. But Mets owner Steve Cohen wants the team to continue to bolster their farm system. It’s why he agreed to pay for a player no longer on the roster. Giving up prospects for Scherzer, a year older and less healthy, is not going to happen in 2024.

