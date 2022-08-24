Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky pushes back on performance criticism: ‘I’ve done great things so far’

To many, it seems like just a matter of time before the Pittsburgh Steelers hand the keys of the offense to first-round pick Kenny Pickett and bump Mitchell Trubisky out of the starter’s job. However, the five-year veteran believes he has done some “great” things in camp and is only solidifying his hold on the QB1 spot.

From the moment that the Steelers took Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL draft, the clock started to tick down to the moment he would eventually take over as the team’s starting QB. That moment was bad news for former first-round pick Trubisky, who signed with the team a month before in hopes of getting a fair shake at being a starter in the NFL again.

That’s not to say he hasn’t been given opportunities in Pittsburgh. He has, but the rumblings out of Steelers camp continue to point to the oncoming threat Pickett has become. The fact that the former Pittsburgh Panthers star has impressed in camp and in the preseason has only added fuel to the speculation.

Mitchell Trubisky believes his leadership makes right man to be Pittsburgh Steelers QB1

However, during a recent conversation with the team’s website, Trusbisky explained his belief that he has been doing very well this summer and feels good about his performance thus far.

“It’s been a limited sample, but I think I’ve done a lot of great things in practice, a lot of good throws in the game. … I’ve done a lot of great things so far, and I feel really comfortable with where I’m at and how I’m throwing the football and how I’m learning the playbook and going through all my reads so far.”

Part of the reason the 28-year-old feels positive about his position with the team is because of his leadership skills. It’s a skill set he believes he has shown this summer and is part of what makes him the right choice to be the starter for the Steelers. Even if his recent preseason outing wasn’t to his liking.

“I think I have [shown leadership]. Just how I carry myself every day, what I’ve done on the practice field. Would like to do more last game obviously, but hopefully, get another opportunity this week to show why I should be [the starters]. It’s your whole body of work. Everything I’ve done in my career up to this point — what I’ve done in minicamp, the practices at Latrobe, and the preseason games.”

Over the Steelers’ first two preseason games, Trubisky has been outplayed by Pickett. With the rookie racking up more yards through the air and a better passer rating. However, Trubisky has been facing the opponent’s first team offenses in his limited time on the field in August.