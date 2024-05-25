Pittsburgh Steelers insider reveals team’s biggest weakness after first week of OTAs

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The new-look Pittsburgh Steelers just wrapped up their first week of organized team activities (OTAs), giving Russell Wilson a chance to operate Arthur Smith’s offense for the first time. The early signs were positive, as Wilson reportedly looked sharp and is already building a strong rapport with fourth-year tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Six-time Pro Bowl defender Cameron Heyward wasn’t on hand, as expected, due to holding out hope to sign a contract extension to avoid becoming a free agent at the end of the season. While the Steelers didn’t have one of their best defenders, it wasn’t the defensive line or the pass rush that looked sluggish. Instead, it was the pass coverage.

According to The Athletic’s Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, several concerns emerged during the first week of OTAs. Namely, the lack of a true No. 2 wideout after George Pickens and a possible lack of defensive line depth stuck out, but Kaboly’s much more concerned that the Steelers still don’t have their starting slot cornerback on the roster, with Dane Jackson struggling early on.

“There are concerns at wide receiver and maybe depth on the defensive line, but nothing I saw in the first week told me that the starting slot cornerback is currently on this roster. It doesn’t appear Donte Jackson will be that guy, so even if the Steelers do bring in Patrick Peterson, that’s the position that needs to be monitored. Josiah Scott confirmed he worked as the first-team slot during the week, so that’s the jumping-off point at the position.” Steelers insider Mark Kaboly on Pittsburgh’s need for a No. 3 cornerback

It’s way too early to be overly nervous about Pittsburgh’s cornerback depth. Finding a cornerback capable of covering the slot can be done in a number of ways, whether it’s signing someone like former Steeler Steven Nelson or Adoree’ Jackson, to name a few.

Other possibilities include combing the trade market for teams who feel they have a surplus of cornerback depth after the NFL Draft. Either way, the Steelers have options if Jackson continues to disappoint.

