6x Pro Bowler holding out from Pittsburgh Steelers in search of new contract

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve seen an offseason full of changes for the Pittsburgh Steelers, swapping offensive coordinators and overhauling the quarterback depth chart, among other moves. While Steelers GM Omar Khan has done his best to put together an improved roster, now one of the longest-tenured players in Pittsburgh reportedly wants a new contract before taking the field this fall.

Cameron Heyward wants an extension from Pittsburgh Steelers

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has avoided the team’s voluntary workouts in seek of a new contract. While these workouts are just voluntary, Heyward reportedly has no plans to attend Pittsburgh’s OTAs either.

Heyward, who is entering the final year of his contract, has never missed an offseason program. The 35-year-old isn’t just looking for a few more days off; he’s hoping to play several more seasons in Pittsburgh.

Set to account for $22.4 million against the salary cap this season, Pittsburgh might want to negotiate a new deal with their six-time Pro Bowl lineman to lower his cap number if they plan on making any more roster additions.

Yet, the Steelers are still believed to have an estimated $14.9 million in cap space, so they’re not exactly hurting for money this season. Still, they might want to get their three-time All-Pro under contract for at least 2025 before risking losing Heyward to free agency a year from now.

