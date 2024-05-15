2024 PGA Championship: Who are the experts picking to win?

Credit: Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The fight to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy at the conclusion of the PGA Championship begins on Thursday.

With many of the world’s best players on hand for the second major tournament of the year, any player in the field has an opportunity to be victorious on Sunday.

Who will that player be to win the PGA Championship and hoist the coveted Wanamaker Trophy?

Here is a look at who some of the golf experts are picking.

CBS experts selects PGA Championship favorites, plus Tommy Fleetwood and Will Zalatoris

Trevor Immelman, CBS: Rory McIlroy

Trevor Immelman is riding the experience factor when it comes to past success at Valhalla in Rory McIlroy, who won the 2014 PGA Championship on that very same course.

“If there’s one name I’m thinking about, it’s Rory McIlroy. Last time the PGA Championship was at Valhalla, he won his fourth major and actually, that was the last major that he’s won,” Trevor Immelman said. “So, maybe going back to a place that he has enjoyed, has played well at in the past, gives him that little bit of extra mojo to have another run.”

Ian Baker-Finch, CBS: Rory McIlroy

Like Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch is choosing McIlroy to be in the winner’s circle come Sunday, led by the big stick in his bag.

“I think Rory McIlroy will win the PGA Championship this year at Valhalla. 10 years on from his last (major), it suits his game, he’s a long hitter. That’s what you need around there,” Baker-Finch said.

Dottie Pepper, CBS: Tommy Fleetwood

Dottie Pepper is not going with a top three favorite as she chooses Tommy Fleetwood, who is coming off a T3 at the Masters and finished inside the top 15 last week at the Wells Fargo Championship.

“My pick for this year’s PGA Championship is Tommy Fleetwood. Integral of Europe’s Ryder Cup past and coming off an amazing Masters where he tied for third. It’s his time,” Pepper said.

Colt Knost, CBS: Xander Schauffele

Colt Knost is choosing Xander Schauffle to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday. Schauffele, who has eight top-10s this season, including a runner-up finish to McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship, also has come close numerous in majors and thinks he can get it done this week.

“Give me Xander Schauffele. It’s a big boy golf course. I think the zoysia fairways really help him out. I look for him to hoist the Wanamaker (Trophy) at the end of the week,” Knost said.

Mark Immelman, CBS: Will Zalatoris

Like Knost, Mark Immelman is going with a player who has yet to win a major championship in Will Zalatoris. Coming off the back surgery he had done 13 months ago, it can set the stage for a comeback story for a golfer only at the age 27 years old.

“My pick: he’s healthy, he’s well off the recent surgery. The broomstick putter, it’s putter. So, I am all over Will Zalatoris for the PGA Championship,” Mark Immelman said.

Frank Nobilo, CBS: Brooks Koepka

There is something about the history of repeating that Frank Nobilo likes in Brooks Koepka, which is the fashion that he won his four previous majors before last year’s PGA Championship victory.

“I’m going to for a guy that likes to repeat, and that’s Brooks Koepka,” Nobilo said. “He got his U.S. Opens back-to-back, got the first two PGA Championship back-to-back and won last year. So, Brooks Koepka to do it back-to-back again.”

Jim Nantz, CBS: Scottie Scheffler

@TrevorImmelman, Ian Baker-Finch, @dottie_pepper, @ColtKnost, @mark_immelman, @frank_nobilo, and Jim Nantz weigh in on who they think will hold the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

When a player is hot why go against him? That is Jim Nantz’ midset, choosing the No. 1 player in the world and has won four times this season in Scottie Scheffler. Maybe even the new Dad power is on his side in the first major with his new son.

“I’m going to go with the hottest player in the game. I’m going to say Scottie Scheffler wins the first two legs of the Grand Slam,” Nantz said. “He won at Augusta as a father-to-be, and now with the afterglow of being a father for the first time, I’ll go Scottie Scheffler.”

PGA Tour makes their selections riding experience and youth alike

Every week, the PGA Tour puts out its expert picks for each tournament on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule and has expanded this season to also include top-10, matchup and longshot picks.

Will Gray, PGA Tour: Collin Morikawa

For this week, Will Gray has chosen Collin Morikawa to win his second PGA Championship and first since 2020, relying on the reunification between Morikawa and his longtime swing coach Rick Sessinghaus.

Ben Everill, PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is a favorite, having won on this course, like Matt Fitzpatrick during the 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline or Morikawa during the 2020 PGA Championship at his college home course at TPC Harding Park. Ben Everill is picking McIlroy as result of what he did last week to Schauffele at Quail Hollow.

Chris Breece, PGA Tour: Ludvig Aberg

Chris Breece joins the club of picking a first-time major champion to win this week in Ludvig Aberg. Breece is choosing Aberg as a result of his big breakout moment soon to come. He said if Scheffler did not play the way he did at the Masters, that would have been Aberg’s time.

Matt Delvecchio, PGA Tour: Ludvig Aberg

Like Breece, Matt Delvecchio is also choosing Aberg to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday. The reasoning is due to not a matter of if, but when for the rising star. With the emotions he went through last month at the Masters, Delvecchio believe he can channel that this week at Valhalla.

Golf Digest makes their picks, three choose the reigning champion

The Golf Digest’s panel of experts to select the winner of the PGA Championship consists of an anonymous caddie at Valhalla Golf Club, Pat Mayo of Underdog and Mayo Media Network, Brandon Gdula of numberFire and FanDuel, Andy Lack of RunPureSports.com, Keith Stewart, the CEO of Read the Line and Golf Digest’s Christopher Powers and Stephen Hennessey.