NBA insider identifies 3 likely OG Anunoby trade suitors this summer, including New York Knicks

When it comes to the big-name players that could be moved this summer, Toronto Raptors young-gun OG Anunoby is likely to be one of the most sought-after players on the trade market.

In February, defensive ace OG Anunoby was a frequent name in trade rumors. The six-year veteran has been one of the Raptors’ best examples of player development as the 25-year-old has gone from defensive specialist to a competitor that seems on the brink of superstardom.

With only one more year left on his contract and the expectation that he will be looking for huge money in the summer of 2024, Toronto was reportedly open to trading him this winter. However, their asking price was steep, and despite the best efforts of teams like the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies, OG Anunoby finished the season in a Raptors uniform.

After being eliminated from the postseason in the NBA Play-In tournament there is an expectation the Raptors could be overhauled this offseason. That already started with the organization dismissing Nick Nurse, and changes to the roster are likely. This means OG Anunoby could be highly sought after again this summer.

OG Anunoby stats (’22-’23): 16.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.9 SPG, 39% 3PT

During a conversation with Sportsnaut, Yahoo Sports NBA Senior Writer Jake Fischer was asked about some of the stars that are rumored to be available this offseason and who is most likely to go. In his mind, OG Anunoby was the most likely, and three teams could make a strong push for him in July.

“He’s just going to have a lot of suitors. Keep an eye on Portland with the No. 3 pick and Memphis as they try and continue to upgrade,” Fischer told Sportsnaut. ‘I think the Knicks are another team to keep an eye on if they don’t get a big fish like [Karl-Anthony Towns] or Joel Embiid. Could they send a smaller package out for OG Anunoby and continue to build this thing brick by brick before that real No. 1 star comes into the fold? I think OG’s a name to keep an eye on.”

The Toronto Raptors reportedly turned down offers before the deadline that allegedly included three future first-round picks.