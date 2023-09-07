Baltimore Ravens get unfortunate Odell Beckham injury news ahead of Week 1

The Baltimore Ravens are expecting three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to provide Lamar Jackson with another consistent target this season.

Despite having missed the entire 2022 NFL season to a torn ACL, OBJ signed a one-year, $15 million contract with $13.84 million guaranteed with Baltimore this past spring.

Unfortunately, is already showing up on the Ravens’ injury report heading into Sunday’s regular season opener against the Houston Texans. Baltimore listed Beckham Jr. as limited during Thursday’s practice with ankle issue.

It is not exactly known what type of injury Beckham Jr. is dealing with. It could very well be minor. But any time we are talking about a lower-body injury relating to the veteran, it has to be at least somewhat alarming.

In addition to missing the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL, OBJ missed nine games in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns due to another ACL tear. He also suffered a fractured left ankle as a member of the New York Giants back in 2017.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats: 531 receptions, 7,367 yards, 56 TD

After jumping onto the scene by averaging 96 receptions and 1,374 yards from 2014-16 to open his career, injuries have plagued Beckham since. Over the course of the previous five years prior to missing 2022, Beckham Jr. averaged just 49 receptions for 649 yards.

Not only did Baltimore hand out a nice amount of guaranteed cash to Beckham as a way to find Jackson more help, but it also gave the quarterback one of the richest contracts in NFL history during the offseason.

General manager Eric DeCosta and Co. have done everything to provide Jackson with the weapons he needs. In addition to signing Beckham Jr., that includes exhausting a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on fellow wide receiver Zay Flowers.

As for this most-recent news, we’ll have further updates on our NFL injury report as they become available.