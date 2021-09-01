Notre Dame Football Schedule and 2021 season predictions

Notre Dame football schedule and predictions takeaways:

Notre Dame faces the Florida State Seminoles in Week 1 of the college football season.

The Fighting Irish’s bye is Week 7, and is set between matchups at Virginia Tech and home vs. USC (Oct. 9 and Oct. 23).

Sportsnaut predicts Notre Dame will end the regular season with an 8-4 record.

Week 1 – @ Florida State Seminoles

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 5 7:30 PM ABC

Spread: Notre Dame -7.5 (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame -7.5 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Notre Dame -300; Florida State +235

It’ll probably take the Irish a while to get in sync offensively due to the immense amount of turnover that’ll be discussed at greater length a little later. At least for the regular-season opener, it shouldn’t be much of a problem against Florida State. Williams should run all over the Seminoles and drive Notre Dame to a confidence-boosting Week 1 triumph on the road.

Week 1 prediction: Notre Dame 34, Florida State 21

Notre Dame football schedule predictions, roster outlook

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

May 1, 2021; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs the ball in the first half of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Fighting Irish starting these key players:

QB – Jack Coan

RB – Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree, C’Bo Flemister

WR – Braden Lenzy, Avery Davis, Kevin Austin Jr.

TE – Michael Mayer, George Takacs

Notre Dame is counting on Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan to lead the offense after losing Ian Book to the New Orleans Saints. Book excelled as a three-year starter and was the winningest quarterback in the program’s storied history. That’s quite an act for Coan to follow, but having a special tailback in Kyren Williams will help a lot.

Week 2 – vs. Toledo Rockets

Date Time (ET) Streaming Saturday, Sept. 11 2:30 PM Peacock Premium

Spread: Notre Dame -19.5 (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame -19.5 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Toledo +750; Notre Dame -1250

Yes, Toledo went 4-2 in the MAC last year, and its two losses were by only three points apiece. This is an entirely different situation, though. Can the Rockets really expect to go into South Bend and keep this contest competitive? Will believe it when it is seen.

Week 2 prediction: Notre Dame 51, Toledo 10

Week 3 – vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Sept. 18 2:30 PM NBC

Spread: Notre Dame -12 (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame -12 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Purdue +310; Notre Dame -410

It’s strange that Boilermakers QB Jack Plummer is from Arizona and isn’t related to Jake “The Snake.” Anyway, Plummer will have to play at an NFL-like level for Purdue to knock off the Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Chances are, that won’t happen, and seeing top weapon Rondale Moore move on to the pro level doesn’t help.

Week 3 prediction: Notre Dame 38, Purdue 14

Nov 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) jogs on the field during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 – vs. Wisconsin Badgers (@ Soldier Field)

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Sept. 25 12:00 PM FOX

Spread: Wisconsin -1.5 (via DraftKings)

Wisconsin -1.5 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Wisconsin -125; Notre Dame +105

It’s a bad break that the Irish didn’t get Wisconsin at home. Instead, it’ll be a neutral site duel at Soldier Field in Chicago. This has all kinds of fun implications, since Coan is going up against the true sophomore who beat him out in Badgers QB Graham Mertz. Since the younger signal-caller has more upside, and this contest isn’t in South Bend, we’re going to give a slight edge to Wisconsin here.

Week 4 prediction: Wisconsin 27, Notre Dame 17

Week 5 – vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Oct. 2 2:30 PM NBC

Spread: Notre Dame -3.5 (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame -3.5 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Cincinnati +135; Notre Dame -155

The Bearcats have a very real defense, headlined by lockdown cornerback Ahmad Gardner. They’ll be facing an Irish offense that lost three offensive line starters to the NFL Draft, is now without Book, and saw tight end Tommy Tremble and its top two receivers, Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek, go pro as well. None of that bodes well against a Cincinnati team that returns fourth-year starting QB Desmond Ridder.

Week 5 prediction: Cincinnati 28, Notre Dame 21

Week 6 – @ Virginia Tech Hokies

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Oct. 9 TBD TBD

Spread: Notre Dame -5.5 (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame -5.5 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Notre Dame -200; Virginia Tech +170

The Hokies lost an exciting dual-threat quarterback in Hendon Hooker, who transferred to Tennessee. Now, they’ll turn to Braxton Burmeister to lead their passing attack. Burmeister has shown scattershot accuracy during his limited collegiate action across a couple years at Oregon and last season at Virginia Tech. Not much to inspire confidence that the hosts can hang with Notre Dame.

Week 6 prediction: Notre Dame 30, Virginia Tech 7

WEEK 7 BYE

Week 8 – vs. USC Trojans

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Oct. 23 7:30 PM NBC

Spread: Notre Dame -3 (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame -3 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: USC +125; Notre Dame -145

USC is not the most fun opponent to face off a bye. Trojans field general Kedon Slovis is going to be in a chess match all game with stud Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. Chances are, Slovis is going to get the upper hand, because the Irish aren’t strong enough in other key areas on their defense to defend what should be an excellent USC passing attack.

Week 8 prediction: USC 35, Notre Dame 24

Week 9 – vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Oct. 30 7:30 PM NBC

Spread: Notre Dame -1.5 (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame -1.5 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: North Carolina +105; Notre Dame -125

Sam Howell just lost all his significant skill position players to the NFL, yet the Tar Heels quarterback is still widely believed to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s just hard to see the Irish overcoming such a big gap at the most important position on the field, and in the end, Howell should make enough plays to help UNC win.

Week 9 prediction: North Carolina 37, Notre Dame 34

Week 10 – vs. Navy Midshipmen (@ M&T Bank Stadium)

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 6 3:30 PM NBC

Spread: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

The Baltimore Ravens’ home venue will host this rivalry showdown between Notre Dame and Navy. It’s always tough to defend the Midshipmen’s triple option rushing attack, because they can eat up time of possession and essentially shorten the game. That said, Williams’ running ability and the Irish’s superior talent should help them win the battle in the trenches well enough to pull this one out.

Week 10 prediction: Notre Dame 34, Navy 14

Week 11 – @ Virginia Cavaliers

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 13 TBD TBD

Spread: Notre Dame -6 (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame -6 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Notre Dame -210; Virginia +175

This isn’t a road trip the Irish can completely take for granted. Virginia did defeat North Carolina in 2020, hung tough with the Miami Hurricanes and bested Louisville, too. That said, again, this Notre Dame team is going to be angry over all the losing earlier in the slate, and should manage to best the Cavaliers.

Week 11 prediction: Notre Dame 26, Virginia 13

Robert Franklin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 – vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 20 2:30 PM NBC

Spread: Notre Dame -14.5 (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame -14.5 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Georgia Tech +410; Notre Dame -575

Georgia Tech is still in the midst of a massive rebuild. There’s no reason why Notre Dame shouldn’t come into this one riding a winning streak of at least two. That’s a brutal combination the Yellow Jackets won’t be able to overcome, particularly away from home.

Week 12 prediction: Notre Dame 49, Georgia Tech 7

Week 13 – @ Stanford Cardinal

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD TBD

Spread: Notre Dame -10 (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame -10 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Notre Dame -365; Stanford +280

If Davis Mills had stayed at Stanford, this one might’ve been really juicy, as there’s a real chance he could’ve been playing to be a first-round pick in 2022. Instead, the Cardinal may trot out a freshman at QB in Tanner McKee, and even at home, it’s a lot to put on someone so young to pull out a quality win in the regular-season finale.

Week 13 prediction: Notre Dame 23, Stanford 20

Notre Dame Fighting Irish record prediction: 8-4