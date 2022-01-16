No timetable for return of Nets’ Kevin Durant (MCL sprain)

Jan 15, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) holds his knee after a collision against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

An MRI on Sunday revealed a sprained medial collateral ligament in Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s left knee.

The Nets did not announce when the NBA scoring leader might return to action.

“Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation,” the team said in a statement. “Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate.”

ESPN reported that the Nets expect Durant, 33, to be out four to six weeks.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Saturday’s 120-105 home victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones was driving through the paint and defended by Bruce Brown. As Brown backpedaled, he backed into Durant’s left knee.

Durant immediately winced but stayed in the game as Brandon Ingram missed a 3-pointer and Brown grabbed the rebound. With 5:38 remaining, Durant signaled for a timeout and immediately headed back to the locker room.

Before exiting, Durant scored 12 points in the first quarter to help the Nets open a 32-22 lead.

The four-time scoring champion leads the league with 29.3 points per game to go with 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists through 36 contests.

