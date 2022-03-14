NHL trade rumors: Latest buzz for 2022 trade deadline day

With the NHL playoffs looming, teams are looking to pad their roster, make a playoff push, or accelerate a rebuild by acquiring top picks in the upcoming NHL draft.

So, as deadline day approaches, it’s worth digging into NHL trade rumors and what blockbuster moves could be on the horizon.

Some of the biggest names from the rumor mill include Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux, Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. As the trade deadline approaches, we’ll update this list to reflect NHL trade rumors.

When is the NHL trade deadline?

As the NHL has returned to a normal schedule, this year’s NHL trade deadline is scheduled for March 21 at 3 PM EST, accommodating the slight delay to begin the season.

With many teams pinching on salaries to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic and salary cap woes, we could see teams agree to retain percentages of salaries, or big, blockbuster deals with high-value players involved.

Breaking down the latest NHL trade rumors

Seattle Kraken captain Mark Giordano could move again

Even though it was a heartwarming story to see Mark Giordano finally get drafted and become Seattle’s first ever captain, the Kraken have had a disappointing season, and he could find himself on the trading block as a result.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Giordano is almost certainly moving on, as the Kraken knew that acquiring the 38-year old would be a short-term thing. In the midst of a disappointing first season, the Kraken could move Giordano for draft picks and help them create a solid lineup for next season.

The Kraken could allow Giordano to chase a Stanley Cup as he nears the end of his career, can afford to retain some of his $6.75 million salary, and can get decently high value for him in return. According to Kaplan, NHL trade rumors say interested teams include the Toronto Maple Leafs, the New York Rangers, and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nashville could deal Filip Forsberg for cap reasons

The Preds have a salary problem, and Filip Forsberg could pay the price.

The dynamic forward finds himself as the brunt of NHL trade rumors because of his pending UFA status. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman notes that he’ll need to earn more than Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen, who make $8 million each, but less than captain Roman Josi, who holds a price tag just over $9 million. He could be on the move if the two parties–Forsberg and Predators GM David Poile–can’t reach an agreement ahead of the March 21 deadline.

Semyon Varlamov is the focus of NHL trade rumors

With the Islanders almost certainly out of playoff contention, most of their lineup, including goaltender Semyon Varlamov, is on the trading block. But, Isles reporter James Nichols tweeted that the Edmonton Oilers, looking for a solution to their goaltending woes, inquired about the netminder. But, despite his struggles this season, Varlamov refused to waive his 16 team no-trade clause to go to Edmonton, even if it meant playing with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Varlamov has one year left on his $5 million deal, and could help a team looking to make a playoff push–he has plenty of post-season experience, even though this campaign doesn’t really prove his capability.

Montreal’s Ben Chiarot is likely on the move

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic noted that, with Montreal’s disastrous effort this year, they could be looking to move some pieces for high rebuild value. Among the most coveted players is physical blue liner Ben Chiarot.

LeBrun even suggested that Chiarot be removed from the Habs’ lineup this week, ensuring that he stays healthy to keep playoff-contending teams interested. Teams looking for grit ahead of the playoffs could consider Chiarot a key piece and rental player, especially with his modest $3.5 million cap hit.

