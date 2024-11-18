Week 12 NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen and Jared Goff steal the spotlight

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? Sportsnaut's NFL QB rankings have a new look after Week 11. Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, no position is more hotly debated than quarterback. This is why we maintain our quarterback rankings all year round. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 signal-callers perform every week. Come back and see how they change after each game.

32. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 32)

Aside from starting former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, the Dallas Cowboys had no choice but to turn to Cooper Rush after Dak Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury. But Rush had the worst start of his career, completing 13-of-23 passes for just 45 yards. He also lost two sacks, which caused the Cowboys to see what Lance was capable of. We'll see how short the leash is for Rush this week.

31. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 31)

A week after coming within six points of defeating the Vikings, Mac Jones came back down to earth against Detroit, with the Jaguars suffering their worst loss in franchise history. Jones was predictably atrocious, averaging just 4.9 YPA while throwing one interception and avoiding the endzone like the plague.

30. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (LW: 30)

Bryce Young has won back-to-back starts for the first time in the former No. 1 overall pick's career. Like usual, the stat line wasn't pretty. Young completed 15-of-25 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Yet, he also didn't commit any turnovers for just the fifth time in 21 career starts. Overall, the Panthers will take this, even if it's just a baby step of progress.

29. Gardner Minshew III, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 28)

Gardner Minshew and the Raiders deserve credit for putting up a tough fight against a surging Dolphins team. Minshew completed 30-of-43 passes for 282 yards to go with two touchdowns and an interception, while helping Brock Bowers enjoy a monstrous 126-yard, one touchdown performance. Yet, it wasn't enough to topple a Miami offense that was firing on all cylinders.

28. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (LW: 29)

Will Levis showed plenty of spunk against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, where he had the NFL's longest touchdown of the season, a 98-yard bomb to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. He otherwise had several other impressive throws, some that were called back due to illegal formations and other penalties, but if nothing else, he once again showed he has an NFL-caliber arm capable of making every throw.

27. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (LW: Joe Flacco ranked 26th)

Turning back to Anthony Richardson after a two-week benching seemed to be the right decision for a Colts team that advanced to 5-6 with a big win over the Jets on Sunday. This time, Richardson was a big reason why the Colts won, accounting for all three of the team's touchdowns, but he did lose a fumble on a strip-sack. Still, this was a good sign for Richardson's development, especially because he completed 66.7% of his passes.

26. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 27)

Firing Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron seemed to light a spark in Chicago's offense in Week 11. Caleb Williams had his highest completion rate since Week 6, at 74.1%. He also had his highest passing yardage total since Week 5, reaching 231 yards, and that's not even accounting for the 70 he picked up as a rusher. The former No. 1 pick didn't get into the scoring column this week, but he deserves credit for avoiding turnovers too.

25. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 24)

A week after one of his best starts of the season, Daniel Jones had a game to forget, throwing two interceptions. Both were a bit fluky, with one robbed from his target's hands and another bouncing in the air off a helmet into the arms of a defender. Jones had chances to hit wide-open receivers, but he failed to overcome pressure from the Panthers. He finished with just 190 passing yards and a completion rate of 59.4% while having a rushing touchdown on a goal-line rollout. While his numbers should be better, considering Jones has fallen victim to the most dropped passes in the NFL. If we take those 24 drops away, Jones would have a sparkly 70.3% completion rate.

24. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (LW: 25)

Drake Maye nearly outdueled former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford. That alone should feel like a moral victory. While a lost fumble and late-game interception throws off the final stat line a bit, Maye still finished with 282 yards and two passing touchdowns on 30-of-40 completions. Overall this felt like another step in the right direction.

23. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns (LW: 23)

No one had more passing yards in Week 11 than Jameis Winston's 395-yard day. He also had two passing touchdowns to give Winston a great day for fantasy football owners. Winston was absolutely cruising until the team's final three drives, where Cleveland couldn't score any points in the fourth quarter. Still, this was a good game to put on the former No. 1 overall pick's resume.

22. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 18)

If you're not off the bandwagon yet, it's time to ditch the Jets' cart altogether. While it's still unknown whether he"ll return to the Jets or even play football in 2025, Aaron Rodgers is a shell of his former self. The latest evidence came on Sunday, when the four-time NFL MVP needed 21 completions just to get 173 passing yards. He did muster two passing touchdowns, but we haven't seen him look elite at all this season.

21. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 22)

Bo Nix took advantage of playing against the NFL's worst pass rush on Sunday, tying a new career-high with four touchdowns. Except unlike his previous best, this time they all came through the air. Nix was nearly perfect, completing 28-of-33 passes for a new personal best 307 passing yards while getting the Broncos a big win to move to 6-5.

20. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 19)

The Steelers are 4-0 since Russell Wilson took over starting duties, and Sunday's win was their biggest yet. Wilson did make mistakes, like his redzone interception, or taking four sacks. But he also helped swing momentum in Pittsburgh's favor by making several big-time throws, including three for 20 or more yards. Otherwise, Wilson's 205-yard passing day wasn't anything special to write home about.

19. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 17)

Geno Smith saved his best for last against the 49ers, waiting until the fourth quarter to scramble for what resulted in a 16-yard-game winning touchdown. It was a big win for Seattle, placing them in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC West. Yet, losing a fumble and throwing an interception marred what was otherwise a fairly productive day.

18. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (LW: 16)

Jordan Love was his usual, risk-taking self, targeting chunk plays that impact the winning column. In doing so, Love finished with an eyebrow-raising 15.4 YPA, completing 13-of-17 passes for 261 yards plus a touchdown and a pick. Love also added another 18 rushing yards and a touchdown to ensure his Packers emerged victorious over the Bears.

17. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 21)

The Patriots put up a stronger fight than many expected, but it didn't deter Matthew Stafford. The former Super Bowl winner needed just 18 completions to compile 295 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also avoided turnovers and didn't get sacked once, putting together one of his best games of the season. Get the latest Los Angeles Rams coverage from LAFB Network

16. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (LW: 20)

Tua Tagovailoa's getting his mojo back. On Sunday, that meant completing 28-of-36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. It may have just been the Raiders, but this could be the exact type of confidence boost that a 4-6 Dolphins team needs to make a late-season push.

15. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 14)

Stroud's slump is officially over. He nearly took down one of the hottest teams, with a chance to end the Lions' six-game winning streak thanks to a strong first half that featured 164 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he had two second-half interceptions to prevent the Texans from getting their best win of the season. Yet, with Nico Collins expected back next week, we expect Stroud to round back into his best form.

14. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 15)

Coming off arguably his worst game as a member of the Vikings, Sam Darnold re-wrote the story book with another impressive chapter. Darnold did get saddled with a lost fumble on a miscommunicated HB toss, but otherwise he was aggressive targeting open receivers downfield. Jalen Nailor had a dropped touchdown, but it didn't prevent Darnold from accounting for three other scores and amassing a respectable 246 passing yards. This was another strong game to put on Darnold's resume before he tests free agency and finds another starting job elsewhere. Get the latest Minnesota Vikings coverage from Minnesota Sports Fan

13. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (LW: 13)

WIth the Saints on the ropes, Derek Carr threw his team on his back and carried them to a convincing 35-14 win over the Browns. Carr was excellent, completing 21-of-27 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns and he even had time to let Taysom Hill take a few snaps from the shotgun too.

12. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 12)

Herbert continues to manage Jim Harbaugh's game script well, even if that means holstering the desire to cut loose deep passes. He only attempted 18 passes in Sunday's 10-point win over the Titans, but the Chargers' franchise QB completed 14 of them for 164 yards. It doesn't look like much, but Herbert averaged nearly a first down per attempt (9.1 YPA), passed for a touchdown, and rushed for another while avoiding turnovers. The 26-year-old has the fewest interceptions in the NFL and is quietly becoming a fringe MVP candidate. Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers coverage from LAFB Network

11. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 10)

The $180 million QB didn't have any answers against a top-five Broncos defense on Sunday. You'd have to go back to his Falcons debut to find a day where Cousins had fewer than the 173 passing yards he had against Denver. Making matters worse, Cousins didn't even get into the end zone, yet had an interception and three sacks to put the Falcons in a tough spot.

10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 7)

Brock Purdy struggled playing without George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk this week. He still completed 21-of-28 passes, but they only accounted for 159 passing yards to go with a touchdown and an interception. Purdy did add another 40 yards and a rushing score on the ground, but having just one passing play over 20 yards clearly hurt San Francisco's chances to win on Sunday. Check out our latest NFL defense rankings and how they impact fantasy QBs

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 9)

Taking a backseat to another incredible performance from Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts was mostly quiet in Thursday night's win over the Commanders. From missed throws to missed reads, Hurts wasn't at his best, yet he managed to avoid turnovers while vulturing a goal-line touchdown from Barkley.

8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 8)

Kyler Murray was phenomenal against a Jets team facing a must-win situation. But the former No. 1 overall pick showed no remorse, becoming the first player in NFL history to complete 85% of his passes while also having two rushing touchdowns. Murray ended with 266 passing yards and a ridiculous 11.1 YPA in what could only be described as a perfect game.

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 6)

The magic finally ran out. Patrick Mahomes has had a 'down' season by his standards, but with an undefeated record, it was hard to be too critical. That now changes after Mahomes' two-interception day greatly reduced Kansas City's chances of getting a convincing win to help come closer to securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Mahomes is now just three interceptions away from tying his new career-high in a single season.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 11)

The former No. 1 overall pick has had several incredible performances this season, including a perfect completion rating in Week 4. Yet, Jared Goff's best game might have come on Sunday, where he racked up a season-high 412 yards and 4 touchdowns while compiling a perfect passer rating. After helping the Lions score 49 points, Goff was able to rest for most of the fourth quarter, yet he still drastically improved his chances to win his first NFL MVP award.

5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 5)

Mayfield had the fourth-fewest passing yards in his career in Sunday's three-point loss to the 49ers. Which is to say Mayfield's 116-yard, one-TD performance was his worst game in a Buccaneers uniform yet. Of course, facing the 49ers' defense is never easy, but averaging just four yards per passing attempt is never acceptable.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 3)

Even though he's still the favorite to win NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels is coming off his worst stretch yet. Losing back-to-back games for the first time in his NFL career, he's completed just 59% of his passes with just one touchdown and an interception over the past two weeks. Yet, he's still thrown just three interceptions all season and is still having an excellent debut performance.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 4)

After Sunday's win, Josh Allen is now 4-1 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season. But he'd trade all those regular season wins for a chance to improve upon his 0-3 postseason record against Kansas City. Still, Allen had multiple momentum-shifting throws, like his 30-yard over-the-shoulder raindrop to Amari Cooper, or his 21-yard touchdown strike to Curtis Samuel. Overall, Allen did a good job avoiding negative plays, finishing with one interception and zero sacks.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 2)

A slow start may have set the Bengals up with a below-.500 record, but it hasn't impacted Joe Burrow's performance. He's since become an MVP candidate, which would only happen if Cincinnati could snag a playoff spot. But Burrow's doing his

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 1)

