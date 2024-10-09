NFL coverage map Week 6: NFL TV map broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Sam Greene / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 6. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 6: Early games

Six games are on the early portion of the Week 6 schedule, with matchups between 12 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 6 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 6

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Commanders @ Ravens CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo GREEN Texans @ Patriots CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green ORANGE Colts @ Titans CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta BLUE Steelers @ Raiders CBS 4:05 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis YELLOW Chargers @ Broncos CBS 4:05 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty NFL Week 6 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

This might be the game of the week. Fans love dual-threat quarterbacks because they can make highlight-reel worthy plays with their arm or their legs, and Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson are two of the very best. Both teams are playing well, positioning themselves for a playoff spot later on, but which team is more prepared for Week 6?

Houston Texans @ New England Patriots – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Drake Maye’s first start comes against a very good Houston Texans team that ranks eighth in sacks per game. Yet, there’s a sense that he’s the best quarterback on New England’s roster. No one knows what to expect when a first-round pick makes his debut, which makes this game one of the more interesting matchups on the Week 6 NFL schedule.

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Who’s going to start at QB? Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are banged up, but Joe Flacco and Mason Rudolph may be more equipped to get a win. That makes the decision difficult for both coaching staffs as they weigh the benefits and drawbacks of getting their young QBs another start.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

The Las Vegas Raiders are still determining who will be their quarterback against Pittsburgh, and the Steelers may have some internal competition of their own. For now, Justin Fields will get another start, but if the Raiders can cause problems, don’t be shocked if Russell Wilson gets a chance.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

Can Bo Nix and the Broncos maintain their recent momentum after winning three in a row? This AFC West divisional matchup may not be high-scoring, but it features two top-ten defenses, which could create a lot of ugly football. It could come down to whichever quarterback better navigates a tough opponent, in which the edge should go to the Chargers.

NFL TV map Week 6: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Cardinals @ Packers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston BLUE Browns @ Eagles FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma GREEN Buccaneers @ Saints FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Greg Olsen

Arizona Cardinals @ Green Bay Packers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

The Arizona Cardinals are outperforming early expectations. Now everyone wants to see if they can sustain their success. Meanwhile, Jordan Love keeps getting healthier after suffering an MCL sprain, and he could be closer to full speed this week. This matchup will show two quarterbacks who keep defenses on their toes, whether its Murray making defenders look foolish with a quick juke, or Love buying extra time to launch a dart 30 yards downfield.

Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Both the Browns and Eagles badly need a win. But Cleveland has lost three in a row and fans are getting restless, watching an offense that ranks 30th in scoring. Kevin Stefanski says he hasn’t given any thought to benching Deshaun Watson, we’ll see if the Eagles can change his mind.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin and Greg Olsen

We’re still trying to figure out who these two teams are. The Saints were one of the NFL’s hottest teams in the first two weeks of the season, but they’ve lost three in a row. Yet, they still have a top ten offense and defense. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are one ugly loss and an overtime thriller away from having an undefeated record. Who can gain ground in what’s become a very competitive NFC South?

NFL TV map Week 6: FOX late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Lions @ Cowboys FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady BLUE Falcons @ Panthers FOX 4:25 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez NFL Week 6 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

Shouldn’t this game be on Thanksgiving? The Lions are well-rested coming out of a bye week and they’re ready to use their ground game to tire out another opponent. This week it’s the Cowboys’ turn. Both teams have prolific offenses, so this one could turn into a fireworks display.

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Sanchez

Kirk Cousins is coming off one of the best games of his career, which should mean he’s ready to roll over the Panthers the next week, right? That’s not always the case in the NFL, where coaches make adjustments every week. As for Carolina, they’re eager to see whether Andy Dalton can find more success. If not, he may be headed back to the bench.

Week 6 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map every week for multiple years now. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: Early CBS games Week 6

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Commanders @ Ravens CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 6

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Arizona Cardinals vs Green Bay Packers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Cardinals @ Packers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: Late FOX games Week 6

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Lions @ Cowboys FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady NFL Week 6 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 6

Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals vs Green Bay Packers Houston Texans vs New England Patriots Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

National NFL broadcasts for Week 6

