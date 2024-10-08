New England Patriots bench Jacoby Brissett, name Drake Maye starting QB

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The time is now. Just over five months after making him the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots are finally turning to Drake Maye as their starting quarterback.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are benching Jacoby Brissett and inserting Maye into their starting lineup. The change sets Maye up for his first start to come against the Houston Texans, one of the best teams in the NFL.

Drake Maye gets a chance to spark New England Patriots’ offense

The New England Patriots’ decision to bench Jacoby Brissett after four starts doesn’t come as a surprise. Earlier this week, reports surfaced of the organization internally considering a QB change ahead of Week 6.

Considering the Patriots currently have the NFL’s second-lowest scoring offense in the league, with Brissett failing to reach 200 passing yards in any single game this season, a change was necessary.

Yet, some wonder if New England was slow-playing this move partially due to the state of their offensive line. This is a group that’s allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL this season. No wonder Pro Football Focus views the Patriots’ unit as the worst offensive line in football.

However, Maye does have more mobility than the 31-year-old Brissett. Perhaps having someone with more athleticism while still having a lively arm is just the jolt this Patriots offense needs. The rookie made his official debut during the team’s Week 3 loss to the Jets, where he completed 4-of-8 passes for 22 yards. He also moved the chains with his legs, rushing for 12 yards, including a first down.

The Patriots have reportedly been preparing for this moment by giving Maye more snaps than a typical backup quarterback normally receives. We’ll see if he’s ready for the action on Sunday.

