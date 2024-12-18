NFL coverage map Week 16: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.
While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.
Table of contents
- NFL coverage map Week 16: Early games
- NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 16
- NFL TV map Week 16: FOX early window
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen
- Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
- New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston
- Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
- Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
- NFL TV map Week 16: CBS late window
- Week 16 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 16
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 16
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS late games Week 16
- National NFL broadcasts for Week 16
Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 16. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.
NFL coverage map Week 16: Early games
Seven games are on the early portion of the Week 16 schedule, with matchups between 14 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 16 on Sunday’s early slate.
NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 16
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Rams @ Jets
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
|BLUE
|Browns @ Bengals
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
|GREEN
|Titans @ Colts
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jay Feely
Los Angeles Rams @ New York Jets – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green
The Jets have nothing to play for, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still trying to put on a strong showing in advance of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford’s Rams are still vying for a playoff spot, and a win on the road would go a long way toward reaching the postseason. Anything less than a Rams win would be a major disappointment in L.A. as the NFL’s two oldest starting quarterbacks square off.
Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
Jameis Winston’s leash has been cut, with the Browns turning to second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson instead. The Browns want to see what the young QB can do, possibly looking at him as next year’s top backup to Deshaun Watson. However, the Bengals are still clinging to slim playoff hopes and have been putting on strong offensive showings. This could be either a blowout or a fun matchup worth watching for both sides.
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jay Feely
Will Levis has committed way too many turnovers, and now it’s time for Mason Rudolph to get another chance. As for the Colts, they’ve had a solid season despite playing quarterback musical chairs with Joe Flacco and Anthony Richardson. Unfortunately, their young QB has been far too inconsistent, completing fewer than 50% of his passes.
NFL TV map Week 16: FOX early window
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Eagles @ Commanders
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
|BLUE
|Lions @ Bears
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
|YELLOW
|Giants @ Falcons
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
|ORANGE
|Cardinals @ Panthers
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
|GREEN
|Vikings @ Seahawks
|FOX
|4:05 PM ET
|Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen
A battle of the top two teams in the NFC East, a win for the Commanders would give them a significant confidence boost ahead of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Eagles are still competing for a first-round playoff bye. This game could be the best matchup on the Week 16 NFL schedule.
Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
The Bears are down bad, losers of eight games in a row. But the Lions aren’t heading into Week 16 as a happy pack either after losing to the Bills, giving other NFC contenders a shot at snatching the top seed in the conference. Detroit should be able to dominate this one, but taking on an NFC North division rival can deliver a few surprises.
New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston
Brian Daboll’s Giants can’t do anything right, and changing quarterbacks hasn’t helped. Meanwhile, the Falcons are eager to see what first-round rookie Michael Penix can do after benching Kirk Cousins. It could be the perfect time to see what the young gunslinger is capable of, taking on a defense that has intercepted just two passes all season.
Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
Kyler Murray has been inconsistent the past few weeks, and the same is true for Bryce Young. Both former No. 1 picks, this could be a more intriguing matchup than many expected when the season kicked off. Yet, the Cardinals are still scratching and clawing their way to the playoffs, so they should be the team that puts up a better fight.
Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
Winners of seven in a row, the Vikings are the NFL’s second-hottest team right now, which means they’re bound to slip up soon. Yet, the Seahawks have been an inconsistent team all season long. However, when Seattle is on, they’ve been really good and this one is at home, so we could see an upset here.
NFL TV map Week 16: CBS late window
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|49ers @ Dolphins
|CBS
|4:25 PM ET
|Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
|BLUE
|Patriots @ Bills
|CBS
|4:25 PM ET
|Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
|GREEN
|Jaguars @ Raiders
|CBS
|4:25 PM ET
|Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty
San Francisco 49ers @ Miami Dolphins – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
Mike McDaniel gets to go up against his former mentor, but this time, the Dolphins enter as the hotter team despite both sharing a 6-8 record. Each team has very slim playoff hopes, so a win is a must if either wants to reach the postseason. Meanwhile, a loss could create more doubt among the fanbase.
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis
After defeating the Lions, the Bills can’t afford to slip up now. The good thing is they face one of the NFL’s worst teams. But the Patriots have a lot to fight for too. Jerod Mayo is still trying to prove he belongs as a head coach, and Drake Maye still has a lot to learn, too. But in the NFL, it’s Any Given Sunday, so even the Patriots could have a chance against their division rivals.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty
Mac Jones versus Aidan O’Connell. Yup, this is one of the most boring matchups of the season. Neither team is playing for anything other than bragging rights while trying to put good film on tape. Expect a mistake-filled game that doesn’t feature a ton of offensive scoring.
Week 16 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i
We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.
The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 16
Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Los Angeles Rams versus New York Jets
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Rams @ Jets
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 16
Alaska will see the Minnesota Vikings versus Seattle Seahawks
Hawai’i will see the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Commanders
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Eagles @ Commanders
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
|GREEN
|Vikings @ Seahawks
|FOX
|4:05 PM ET
|Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS late games Week 16
Alaska and Hawai’i will see the San Francisco 49ers versus Miami Dolphins
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|49ers @ Dolphins
|CBS
|4:25 PM ET
|Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 16
- Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders
- Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens
- Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams vs New York Jets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys
- San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins
- Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants vs Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers
- New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders
National NFL broadcasts for Week 16
Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 16.
- Thursday Night Football – Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers- Amazon Prime Video
- Saturday – Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs – NBC/Peacock
- Saturday – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens – FOX
- Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys – NBC/Peacock
- Monday Night Football – New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers – ESPN/ABC