NFL coverage map Week 16: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Related: NFL games today

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 16. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 16: Early games

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Seven games are on the early portion of the Week 16 schedule, with matchups between 14 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 16 on Sunday’s early slate.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Evaluating all 32 quarterbacks

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 16

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Rams @ Jets CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green BLUE Browns @ Bengals CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta GREEN Titans @ Colts CBS 1:00 PM ET Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jay Feely NFL Week 16 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Jets – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

The Jets have nothing to play for, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still trying to put on a strong showing in advance of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford’s Rams are still vying for a playoff spot, and a win on the road would go a long way toward reaching the postseason. Anything less than a Rams win would be a major disappointment in L.A. as the NFL’s two oldest starting quarterbacks square off.

Get the latest Los Angeles Rams news and rumors from LAFB Network

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Jameis Winston’s leash has been cut, with the Browns turning to second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson instead. The Browns want to see what the young QB can do, possibly looking at him as next year’s top backup to Deshaun Watson. However, the Bengals are still clinging to slim playoff hopes and have been putting on strong offensive showings. This could be either a blowout or a fun matchup worth watching for both sides.

Related: NFL defense rankings

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jay Feely

Will Levis has committed way too many turnovers, and now it’s time for Mason Rudolph to get another chance. As for the Colts, they’ve had a solid season despite playing quarterback musical chairs with Joe Flacco and Anthony Richardson. Unfortunately, their young QB has been far too inconsistent, completing fewer than 50% of his passes.

Related: Week 16 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR, and TE to start

NFL TV map Week 16: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Commanders FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen BLUE Lions @ Bears FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma YELLOW Giants @ Falcons FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston ORANGE Cardinals @ Panthers FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth GREEN Vikings @ Seahawks FOX 4:05 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 16

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

A battle of the top two teams in the NFC East, a win for the Commanders would give them a significant confidence boost ahead of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Eagles are still competing for a first-round playoff bye. This game could be the best matchup on the Week 16 NFL schedule.

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

The Bears are down bad, losers of eight games in a row. But the Lions aren’t heading into Week 16 as a happy pack either after losing to the Bills, giving other NFC contenders a shot at snatching the top seed in the conference. Detroit should be able to dominate this one, but taking on an NFC North division rival can deliver a few surprises.

New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Brian Daboll’s Giants can’t do anything right, and changing quarterbacks hasn’t helped. Meanwhile, the Falcons are eager to see what first-round rookie Michael Penix can do after benching Kirk Cousins. It could be the perfect time to see what the young gunslinger is capable of, taking on a defense that has intercepted just two passes all season.

Related: NFL Week 16 predictions: Projecting every game for Week 16

Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Kyler Murray has been inconsistent the past few weeks, and the same is true for Bryce Young. Both former No. 1 picks, this could be a more intriguing matchup than many expected when the season kicked off. Yet, the Cardinals are still scratching and clawing their way to the playoffs, so they should be the team that puts up a better fight.

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

Winners of seven in a row, the Vikings are the NFL’s second-hottest team right now, which means they’re bound to slip up soon. Yet, the Seahawks have been an inconsistent team all season long. However, when Seattle is on, they’ve been really good and this one is at home, so we could see an upset here.

Get the latest Minnesota Vikings news and rumors from Minnesota Sports Fan

NFL TV map Week 16: CBS late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED 49ers @ Dolphins CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Patriots @ Bills CBS 4:25 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis GREEN Jaguars @ Raiders CBS 4:25 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty NFL Week 16 TV map courtesy of 506 Sports

San Francisco 49ers @ Miami Dolphins – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Mike McDaniel gets to go up against his former mentor, but this time, the Dolphins enter as the hotter team despite both sharing a 6-8 record. Each team has very slim playoff hopes, so a win is a must if either wants to reach the postseason. Meanwhile, a loss could create more doubt among the fanbase.

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

After defeating the Lions, the Bills can’t afford to slip up now. The good thing is they face one of the NFL’s worst teams. But the Patriots have a lot to fight for too. Jerod Mayo is still trying to prove he belongs as a head coach, and Drake Maye still has a lot to learn, too. But in the NFL, it’s Any Given Sunday, so even the Patriots could have a chance against their division rivals.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

Mac Jones versus Aidan O’Connell. Yup, this is one of the most boring matchups of the season. Neither team is playing for anything other than bragging rights while trying to put good film on tape. Expect a mistake-filled game that doesn’t feature a ton of offensive scoring.

Related: 2024 NFL offense rankings

Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers news and rumors from LAFB Network

Week 16 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Related: Super Bowl odds

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 16

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Los Angeles Rams versus New York Jets

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Rams @ Jets CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 16

Alaska will see the Minnesota Vikings versus Seattle Seahawks

Hawai’i will see the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Commanders

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Commanders FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen GREEN Vikings @ Seahawks FOX 4:05 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS late games Week 16

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the San Francisco 49ers versus Miami Dolphins

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED 49ers @ Dolphins CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Related: 2025 NFL MVP odds

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 16

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams vs New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers New York Giants vs Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders

Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

National NFL broadcasts for Week 16

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 16.