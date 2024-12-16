NFL Week 16 predictions: Projecting every game on NFL schedule this week

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We’re in the home stretch of the 2024 NFL season with multiple playoff spots locked up and just three weeks remaining until the playoffs. With jobs, awards and so much more at stake, Week 16 will decide many futures across the league. Our NFL Week 16 predictions will take you through every game from Thursday Night Football to another Monday Night Football doubleheader. With that in mind, let’s dive into our NFL predictions for this week’s action. Related: NFL Week 16 power rankings

Denver Broncos 23, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers offense has really slowed down as of late, averaging just 175.3 passing yards and 66.3 rushing yards per game with a 31.8 percent third-down conversion rate. Now they face one of the best defenses in the league. Even with Bo Nix’s recent turnover issues (5 interceptions in last two games), Denver’s defense should be able to lead the way in a Thursday Night Football win. Related: One move every NFL team should make this offseason

Kansas City Chiefs 20, Houston Texans 17

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There’s a possibility that Patrick Mahomes won’t play on Saturday, but we’ve seen him battle through ankle injuries on multiple occasions. Our expectation is Mahomes takes the field in Week 16 in a game that could effectively seal the No. 1 seed for the Kansas City Chiefs. It won’t be a pretty game offensively, with both pass rushes wreaking havoc, but Kansas City is the more battled-tested team with a far stronger track record of winning close games against tough competition. Related: Best NFL dynasties ever

Baltimore Ravens 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 24

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Injuries might be what costs the Pittsburgh Steelers in this pivotal Week 16 matchup. Donte Jackson (back), T.J. Watt (ankle), Larry Ogunjobi, DeShon Elliott and George Pickens are all iffy to play on Saturday. For as historically good as this defense has been against Lamar Jackson, missing multiple starters and the only dependable pass-catching threat will probably cost Pittsburgh in this matchup and make a fight to the wire down the stretch for the AFC North.

Atlanta Falcons 28, New York Giants 17

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Without Dexter Lawrence, the New York Giants pass rush isn’t remotely as effective as it needs to be which has led to this becoming a bottom-10 pass defense and bottom-5 run defense in recent weeks. The Giants offense also doesn’t offer much of a threat to keep the game close, gift-wrapping a potential two-score win to the Atlanta Falcons as long as Kirk Cousins doesn’t turn it over. Related: Week 16 fantasy rankings

Buffalo Bills 34, New England Patriots 17

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills defense has allowed 40-plus points in consecutive games, so Drake Maye will have a few chances to find the end zone. However, the Patriots have the worst offensive line in the NFL and the Bills pass rush will make a meal out of this opportunity. On the other side of the ball, Josh Allen should have no trouble doing whatever he wants on the ground or through the air.

Detroit Lions 31, Chicago Bears 27

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While these two teams played close on Thanksgiving, the firing of Matt Eberflus forced offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to split his duties between play-calling and being a head coach. The Bears offense hasn’t been nearly as effective since. An injury-depleted Lions defense will probably keep this game closer than it should be, but Detroit’s offense won’t allow for a second consecutive loss. Related: NFL defense rankings

Cincinnati Bengals 34, Cleveland Browns 28

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have the benefit of facing a Deshaun Watson-led offense, so the Cleveland Browns should produce plenty of points on the Bengals defense. However, Jameis Winston is also going to present Cincinnati with multiple chances at interceptions. Shorter fields and extra possessions for Joe Burrow will propel the Beng

Indianapolis Colts 20, Tennessee Titans 17

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Coming out of Week 15, the Tennessee Titans still left the door open to Will Levis being the starting quarterback for next Sunday’s game. If that’s the case, two of the most mistake-prone quarterbacks in football are going to fuel a game where we could see five-plus giveaways. Ultimately, the Indianapolis Colts are the better team defensively and in the trenches, which should be enough for an ugly win between two bad teams. Related: NFL expert picks Week 16

Los Angeles Rams 31, New York Jets 20

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Opponents are beginning to carve up the New York Jets defense, posting a 101.5 QB rating with a 70.8 percent completion rate and averaging nearly 260 passing yards per game. None of the offense New York has faced over that five-game stretch is on the same level as the Los Angeles Rams offense right now. Even with Aaron Rodgers playing better, this should be a decisive victory for Los Angeles. Related: Love Los Angeles Sports? Check Out LAFBNetwork.com

Philadelphia Eagles 27, Washington Commanders 17

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Marshon Lattimore at least gives this Washington Commanders defense a fighting chance against the Philadelphia Eagles offense. However, a bottom-10 run defense with a below-average pass rush puts Washington in a far more challenging spot. The No. 1 defense in the NFL is also very well-equipped to create pressure on Jayden Daniels and bottle up a one-man receiving corps (Terry McLaurin). The Commanders have been very good this season, but the Eagles are a superior team.

Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers’ offensive line imploded this past week against the Dallas Cowboys. While the Arizona Cardinals pass rush isn’t nearly as strong, there’s blood in the water and they should be able to get to Bryce Young. Pushing this matchup even further in Arizona’s favor, James Conner will thrive against the worst run defense (173 rush ypg allowed) in the NFL. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order

Minnesota Vikings 27, Seattle Seahawks 17

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

If the Seattle Seahawks offensive line can’t stop the Packers’ ass rush (12 QB hits and 7 sacks), Seatlte’s quarterback is in for an even longer day against the Minnesota Vikings. Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson should also fare well, though, Seattle’s defensive line could sack Darnold a few times and force an interception but it won’t be enough.

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This is going to be one of the two worst games in Week 16. Both head coaches are likely in their final weeks, the two offenses are led by bad backup quarterbacks and both defenses have imploded. It’s just a battle for draft position, with the team that does the best job converting on third down and in the red zone winning an ugly one. Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

Miami Dolphins 24, San Francisco 49ers 21

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Both teams are banged up heading into Week 16, with uncertainty at both tackle spots on the Miami Dolphins offensive line while the San Francisco 49ers deal with absences on both sides of the ball. Miami’s run defense – 83.3 rush ypg in last eight games – is still holding up well, which could be enough in a low-scoring game. Related: NFL QB rankings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Dallas Cowboys 21

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys pass rush has stepped up in recent weeks, but now it faces a top offensive line with an offense coming off one of its best performances of the season. Tampa Bay can run the football effectively or attack the Cowboys’ secondary, with Baker Mayfield given a clean pocket. Tampa Bay should control this Sunday Night Football contest from start to finish.

Green Bay Packers 27, New Orleans Saints 17

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images