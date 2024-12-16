NFL Week 16 power rankings: Evaluating all 32 teams as Bills, Eagles rise

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Week 15 delivered a matchup between two of the best NFL teams in 2024, with the Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles headlining Sunday’s schedule. What we got was two decisive wins in a slate that featured quite a few one-sided outcomes. With so many statement victories and a few injuries to note, there’s a lot of movement at the top of our NFL Week 16 power rankings. Related: One move every NFL team should make this offseason As Sunday’s action draws to a close, we’re evaluating all 32 teams in our latest NFL power rankings after Week 15. We’ll provide updates after Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, too.

32. New York Giants (32)

The New York Giants have officially reached the point where this thing needs to be blown up. While being forced to turn to quarterback Tim Boyle didn’t help matters, the Giants looked lifeless in Week 15. This looked like a team that isn’t just ready for the season to be over, but is completely done with this Giants coaching staff. The good news is that New York is positioning itself nicely for the first overall pick and that will add to the attractiveness of the gig if it becomes available. Related: Ranking NFL head-coaching vacancies

31. New England Patriots (31)

The much better team won, it’s that simple. Against an aggressive defense, Drake Maye stood no chance behind this New England Patriots offensive line and even more so since Marcus Jones was one of his top pass-catchers. Sunday just reinforces what Patriots Nation knows, New England needs to invest $70-plus million of its cap space into this offense during the spring. Related: Best NFL rookies right now

30. Tennessee Titans (29)

The Will Levis experiment might finally be over. After two years, he still has failed to fix any of the turnover woes and baffling decision-making that plagued him at the end of his college career. While the Tennessee Titans supporting cast certainly isn’t the greatest, Levis rarely put the team in a position to succeed. While spending a first-round pick on a QB might be the more popular decision, it might be a better idea to pursue Sam Darnold.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (30)

The Las Vegas Raiders’ season was a recipe for disaster from the beginning. A very inexperienced head coach with a bad coaching staff and one of the worst rosters in the NFL, finishing near the bottom of the standings was inevitable. Our hope for the Raiders’ future comes from the likely firing of head coach Antonio Pierce and the belief that Raiders owner Mark Davis will really let Tom Brady have significant input in decisions this offseason. As for the Monday Night Football matchup, Raider Nation can count down the minutes until this season ends. Related: Las Vegas Raiders coaching candidates

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (28)

After winning a battle between two of the worst NFL teams last week, Mac Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t pull it off in Week 15. There were opportunities to beat the New York Jets, Jones just threw them away or stepped out of bounds. We’re really just waiting for the Jaguars’ season to mercifully come to an end with the hope that ownership will finally do the right thing and clean house. A new GM and head coach won’t fix everything, but it’d be a step in the right direction. Related: Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates to replace Doug Pederson

27. Cleveland Browns (27)

This is who Jameis Winston is and always has been. There are moments, often a single game, where he looks like he can be an above-average quarterback who can take advantage of the talent around him and put his pass-catchers in a position to make big plays. Then the other shoe drops. Unfortunately for Cleveland, it doesn’t have a lot of better quarterback options in 2025. The Browns could spend that first-round pick on a quarterback, but this roster isn’t exactly well-equipped to support a young QB and you’re asking a rookie to deal with the Deshaun Watson situation. So, see you back here in 2025 Jameis.

26. Carolina Panthers (25)

Bryce Young wasn’t great by any means in Week 15, but it’s hard to do that when your offensive line allows 6 sacks and 10 QB hits. The Carolina Panthers needed their offensive line to step up because an effective passing game was the only chance this team had considering the defense surrendered 211 rushing yards and a 5.9 yards-per-play average to the Dallas Cowboys offense. The loss certainly hurts, but it shouldn’t take away from the fact that Young’s overall improvement since returning absolutely warrants being the unquestioned starting quarterback in 2025.

25. New York Jets (26)

Aaron Rodgers has 4 touchdown passes with 628 passing yards over the last two games and he’s posted a 100-plus QB rating in three of his last four starts. It would still be a massive blunder for the New York Jets to bring him back for the 2025 season. Just as bad of a mistake would be hiring Jon Robinson, whose draft classes in his final years with the Tennessee Titans produced little starting-caliber talent, as the Jets general manager. Unfortunately, NFL news broke before Week 15 that Robinson is the first candidate the Jets are meeting with. Even worse, the team wants a GM who can work with Woody Johnson, so it appears he might not leave for four years as an ambassador after all. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order

24. Chicago Bears (24)

The Chicago Bears have not put interim coach Thomas Brown in a position to succeed. He did wonders for Caleb Williams in a short stint as offensive coordinator, but being given head-coaching duties has already had a negative impact on this Bears’ offense. Now, Chicago has to face one of the best defenses in the league in another game that will likely further damage Brown’s coaching candidacy. Meanwhile, there are growing concerns off the field about the Bears front office. Related: Chicago Bears coaching candidates to replace Matt Eberflus

23. Indianapolis Colts (22)

The Indianapolis Colts gave Sunday’s game away. A few self-inflicted wounds will cost you against a better team, Indianapolis repeatedly shot itself in the foot with 5 turnovers. Remarkably it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter then Indianapolis allowed 21 fourth-quarter points, taking itself out of the playoff picture and potentially ensuring that general manager Chris Ballard won’t be back next season.

22. New Orleans Saints (21)

The history of success for interim coaches after they become the full-time head coach the following season isn’t promising. With that said, the New Orleans Saints show tremendous fight under interim coach Darren Rizzi. It’s night and day compared to the Dennis Allen era, which helps explain how the Saints nearly beat one of the best NFL teams despite being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback. If Rizzi keeps the job, we’ll at least understand what led to it. Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

21. Dallas Cowboys (23)

We believe the NFL rumors now. Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have said all the right things in defense of head coach Mike McCarthy’s status for the 2025 season. After the Dallas Cowboys offense put up 30 points and over 400 total yards, pushing this team to a 3-1 record in the last four games, keeping McCarthy feels inevitable. It seems baffling to give McCarthy a new contract after failing to make the playoffs, considering he didn’t receive one after his third consecutive 12-win season, but the decision-making from the Cowboys’ front office hasn’t made much sense for a while now. Related: Dallas Cowboys coaching candidates to replace Mike McCarthy

20. Miami Dolphins (19)

The moment the Miami Dolphins were forced to start their backup offensive tackles, that was essentially a wrap for this game. It allowed the Houston Texans to easily dial up the pressure on Tua Tagovailoa, with his sacks and turnovers gift-wrapping this win for Houston. Unfortunately, injuries just derailed this Dolphins season. At the very least, this year should demonstrate that Tua Tagovailoa is an integral part of this team’s success because the offense was abysmal without him. Miami is effectively out of the playoff mix, which should make things very interesting this offseason.

19. Atlanta Falcons (20)

A win on Monday Night Football for the Atlanta Falcons shouldn’t really count as a sign that things have turned around. The game goes for the likelihood of Kirk Cousins finally snapping his touchdown drought against a bottom-10 Raiders defense. This is still a must-win game for the Falcons, though, because we could easily see them losing two more games (at Commanders and vs Panthers) this season, which would take them out of the mix to win the NFC South if they lose on MNF.

18. San Francisco 49ers (17)

The San Francisco 49ers season is, for all intents and purposes, over. Essentially eliminated from playoff contention, the rest of the year should be used to evaluate Ricky Pearsall, Dre Greenlaw (return from injury), Isaac Guerendo and some other young players. As for the offseason, moving on from Deebo Samuel is an obvious call and so too should be extending Brock Purdy, as long as that price doesn’t eclipse $56 million per season.

17. Cincinnati Bengals (18)

With some help from Will Levis, the Cincinnati Bengals survived a rare three-turnover game from Joe Burrow. The positive here is that the core of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown continue to produce like premium playmakers and there seems to be a growing confidence that Higgins might re-sign with the Bengals this offseason. Of course, it doesn’t change the fact that the Bengals coaching staff, defense and front office are all likely going to prevent this team from becoming a top-tier contender in the AFC anytime soon. Related: Cincinnati Bengals coaching candidates to replace Zac Taylor

16. Arizona Cardinals (14)

The Arizona Cardinals convincingly beat one of the worst NFL teams on Sunday, but the past few weeks just aren’t working out for their playoff hopes. Winning the NFC West is out of the question and the three Wild Card spots are firmly in control. Maybe a surprise happens, but a young team will just have to learn from its mistakes and hope to end the season with momentum to carry into 2025.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (10)

The Los Angeles Chargers kept it close early, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-13 at halftime. The wheels fell off after that, with Tampa Bay responding with a 21-0 third quarter and then piling on with 10 more unanswered points in the fourth quarter. From 7-3 to 8-6, the Chargers’ playoff odds have taken a massive blow since late November. If they don’t recover quickly, the Denver Broncos will bury them further down the NFL standings on Thursday Night Football.

14. Houston Texans (16)

That’s a small step forward for the Houston Texans, but it doesn’t move the needle very much. A turnstile Texans offensive line continues to be the anchor that drags down this performance and C.J. Stroud has another game with a turnover. Houston did just enough to beat the Miami Dolphins, but even if it wins the AFC South, this team feels destined for a quick one-and-done in the playoffs.

13. Washington Commanders (13)

The Washington Commanders seemed to be on track for a blowout victory early in Week 16, taking a 14-0 lead with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter. Then, the Commanders were outscored 19-6 the rest of the way. Considering expectations for Washington coming into the year, the win is really all that matters as it moves this team to 9-5 with a great shot at making the playoffs. However, recent weeks have also demonstrated how much work still needs to be done this offseason. Fortunately, the Commanders have the cap space and the front office to do it. Related: NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

12. Denver Broncos (12)

The Denver Broncos caught a small break with Jonathan Taylor giving a touchdown away, but the fourth-quarter rally is really what turned things around. Bo Nix (3 interceptions) certainly had plenty of issues on Sunday, but just as it did early in the season, the Broncos’ defense rose to the occasion and delivered a win. Good teams find ways to victories and Sean Payton’s guys keep doing that which is why they have a strong chance of making the playoffs.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15)

Baker Mayfield needed a big game to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep some distance from the Falcons in the NFC South and he did that and then some. Facing a top-five defense, Mayfield lit up the Chargers with four touchdowns and a 130-plus QB rating with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan combining for over 220 receiving yards with 3 touchdowns. This is a huge win that further shifts power in the division to Tampa Bay’s favor, putting them in the driver’s seat to host a playoff game.

10. Los Angeles Rams (11)

We had some concerns with the Los Angeles Rams after the MNF loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 11. Credit to Sean McVay and this roster, though, for buckling down and winning four of their last five games. Now two games above the .500 mark, the Rams have an offense that can make noise if they make the playoffs and this defense is much better than people realize. If Los Angeles makes it in, there’s a chance we could see a first-round upset with McVay and Matt Stafford taking this team on a postseason run.

9. Seattle Seahawks (9)

The Seattle Seahawks have had a top-10 defense for over a month now, which is certainly the biggest development heading into a tough Sunday Night Football bout against the Green Bay Packers. Just as important, though, is how good the Seahawks offensive line looked last week. If Seattle can maintain an excellent defense and even gets league-average play from the offensive line, we’ll need to start talking up the Seahawks as a serious challenger to the Minnesota Vikings. Related: NFL defense rankings

8. Green Bay Packers (7)

This Week 15 Sunday Night Football matchup is critical for the Green Bay Packers. A win moves them to 10-4, holding a sizable lead in the NFC Wild Card race with very winnable games against the Saints (Dec. 23) and Bears (Jan. 5) all but guaranteeing a playoff spot. On the other hand, a loss in Seattle pushes Green Bay into a position where it almost has to win against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 29 to avoid a potential first-round matchup on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles or Detroit Lions.

7. Baltimore Ravens (8)

Utter domination by the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson delivered one of his best performances of the season, completing over 80 percent of his passes with 5 touchdowns before Baltimore took its foot off the break with a 35-7 lead in the fourth quarter. It’s great to see the Ravens dominate like this, but it doesn’t change how they are stacked up among Super Bowl contenders. If Baltimore wants to be viewed as a team that can win the AFC, it must beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (4)

Even with George Pickens and a healthy defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers probably lose to the Philadelphia Eagles. The lingering concern is what happens if Pickens, Larry Ogunjobi and DeShon Elliott aren’t cleared to play by Saturday against the Ravens. Pittsburgh is clinging to a tight lead in the AFC North and if they drop that Week 16 matchup, with the Chiefs still looming on the schedule, it could be a very tricky path through the playoffs with every game coming on the road.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (6)

This is the highest the Kansas City Chiefs have been in our NFL power rankings in several weeks. Part of it goes beyond the decisive and stress-free Week 15 win over Cleveland, instead, it’s about the looming return of Marquise Brown. Even with Kansas City’s lingering issues at offensive tackle, a pass-catching corps of Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins and Brown with Isiah Pacheco at running back eases a lot of our concerns with this unit. While the defense remains a question mark, the Chiefs are headed in the right direction and that’s dangerous for the rest of the AFC with the playoffs nearing. As for the Patrick Mahomes injury, all that matters is his being healthy enough to play in January. Related: Comparing Patrick Mahomes playoff resume to all-time greats

4. Detroit Lions (1)

The injuries are far more responsible for the Detroit Lions dropping three spots than the loss to the Buffalo Bills. Alim McNeill has been one of the best defensive tackles in football for over a year now and his knee injury could be a devastating blow for a defense that can’t afford to lose another starter. An injury-depleted Lions roster should still handle its business in Week 16 against the Bears, but 2 losses now put Detroit in jeopardy of losing home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, or even worse, being a Wild Card team, if they get passed up by the Minnesota Vikings.

3. Minnesota Vikings (3)

This can’t be a trap game for the Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Jones is a perfect recipe to exploit Chicago’s defense and Brian Flores’ defense can dial up all kinds of pressure to create havoc for Caleb Williams. While division games on Monday Night Football are prone to a surprise finish every now and then, the Vikings should display their dominance on a national stage with another decisive victory. Related: Love Minnesota Sports? Check Out MinnesotaSportsFan.com

2. Buffalo Bills (5)

Just give Josh Allen the NFL MVP right now. After a record-breaking performance in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Allen went into Detroit and beat the team that sat at No. 1 in consensus NFL: power rankings entering Week 15. Buffalo’s defense just has to be ‘good’ for Allen to carry this team on a deep playoff run, even if that means winning on the road. With three weeks left in the regular season, the Bills look like the best team in the AFC. Related: NFL MVP odds

1. Philadelphia Eagles (2)

