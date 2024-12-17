NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 16: NFL playoff picture, 8 teams can clinch

The NFL Playoffs are right around the corner with seven of 14 playoff spots locked up. There are more NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week, with Week 16 offering the potential to see a majority of postseason spots secured by Sunday.

There are more than just playoff spots at stake. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have something at stake as well, with home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs on the line for Kansas City while Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East in Week 16.

Let’s dive into the current NFL playoff picture followed by the NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week.

NFL playoff picture 2024

Here is the NFL playoff picture entering Week 15 ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

AFC Kansas City Chiefs* – 12-1 Buffalo Bills* – 10-4 Pittsburgh Steelers – 10-4 Houston Texans – 8-5 Baltimore Ravens – 8-5 (WC) Los Angeles Chargers – 8-5 (WC) Denver Broncos – 8-5 (WC) NFC Detroit Lions – 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles – 11-2 Seattle Seahawks – 8-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7-6 Minnesota Vikings – 11-2 (WC) Green Bay Packers – 9-4 (WC) Washington Commanders – 8-5 (WC)

Who has clinched the NFL playoffs in 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans have clinched playoff spots. The Chiefs, Texans and Bills clinched their divisions, guaranteeing home-field advantage in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

NFL teams eliminated from playoffs

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

NFL Playoff matchups right now

AFC (7) Los Angeles Chargers @ (2) Buffalo Bills

(6) Denver Broncos @ (3) Pittsburgh Steelers

(5) Baltimore Ravens vs (4) Houston Texans

BYE: (1) Kansas City Chiefs NFC (7) Washington Commanders @ (2) Philadelphia Eagles

(6) Green Bay Packers) @ (3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(5) Minnesota Vikings @ (4) Los Angeles Rams

BYE: (1) Detroit Lions

NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 16

Here are the NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week.

Kansas City Chiefs – No. 1 seed in AFC (First Round Bye) – vs Houston Texans Kanas City Chiefs win + Buffalo Bills loss/tie vs New England Patriots Kansas City Chiefs tie + Buffalo Bills loss

No. 1 seed in AFC (First Round Bye) – vs Houston Texans Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North – @ Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers win

AFC North – @ Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens – Playoff Berth – vs Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens win/tie Miami Dolphins loss/tie vs San Francisco 49ers

Playoff Berth – vs Pittsburgh Steelers Denver Broncos – Playoff Berth – @ Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos win/tie Cincinnati Bengals loss/tie vs Browns + Dolphins loss/tie + Indianapolis Colts loss/tie vs Titans

– Playoff Berth – @ Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers – Playoff Berth – vs Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers win + Colts loss/tie + Dolphins loss/tie Los Angeles Chargers tie + Colts loss + Dolphins loss + Bengals loss/tie

Playoff Berth – vs Denver Broncos Philadelphia Eagles – NFC East – @ Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles win

NFC East – @ Washington Commanders Green Bay Packers – Playoff Berth – vs New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers win/tie Seattle Seahawks loss/tie vs Minnesota Vikings + Atlanta Falcons loss/tie vs New York Giants

– Playoff Berth – vs New Orleans Saints Washington Commanders – Playoff Berth – vs Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders win + Falcons loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie Washington Commanders win + Falcons loss/tie + Los Angeles Rams loss/tie vs New York Jets Washington Commanders tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss/tie + Seahawks loss + Rams loss/tie Washington Commanders tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss/tie + Seahawks tie + Rams loss

– Playoff Berth – vs Philadelphia Eagles

NFL playoff hunt right now

AFC

Seed Team Record Win % Tiebreaker 1 Chiefs 13-1 .929 N/A 2 Bills 11-3 .786 N/A 3 Steelers 10-4 .769 N/A 4 Texans 9-5 .643 N/A 5* Ravens 9-5 .643 BAL beat DEN 6* Broncos 9-5 .643 N/A 7* Chargers 8-6 .571 N/A Hunt Colts 6-8 .429 IND beat MIA Hunt Dolphins 6-8 .429 Win % vs AFC Hunt Bengals 6-8 .429 ^^

NFC

Seed Team Record Win % Tiebreaker 1 Lions 12-2 .857 Win % vs NFC, H2H 2 Eagles 12-2 .857 ^^ 3 Buccaneers 8-6 .571 Win % vs NFC 4 Rams 8-6 .571 LAR beat SEA 5* Vikings 12-2 .857 N/A 6* Packers 10-4 .714 N/A 7* Commanders 9-5 .615 N/A Hunt Seahawks 8-6 .571 N/A Hunt Falcons 7-7 .500 Win % vs NFC Hunt Cardinals 6-7 .500 ^^

Who can clinch a playoff spot this week NFL?

The Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens can all clinch playoff spots this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles can clinch their divisions in Week 16.