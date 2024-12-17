NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 16: NFL playoff picture, 8 teams can clinch

The NFL Playoffs are right around the corner with seven of 14 playoff spots locked up. There are more NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week, with Week 16 offering the potential to see a majority of postseason spots secured by Sunday.
There are more than just playoff spots at stake. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have something at stake as well, with home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs on the line for Kansas City while Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East in Week 16.
Let’s dive into the current NFL playoff picture followed by the NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week.
NFL playoff picture 2024
Here is the NFL playoff picture entering Week 15 ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs* – 12-1
- Buffalo Bills* – 10-4
- Pittsburgh Steelers – 10-4
- Houston Texans – 8-5
- Baltimore Ravens – 8-5 (WC)
- Los Angeles Chargers – 8-5 (WC)
- Denver Broncos – 8-5 (WC)
NFC
- Detroit Lions – 12-1
- Philadelphia Eagles – 11-2
- Seattle Seahawks – 8-5
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7-6
- Minnesota Vikings – 11-2 (WC)
- Green Bay Packers – 9-4 (WC)
- Washington Commanders – 8-5 (WC)
Who has clinched the NFL playoffs in 2024?
The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans have clinched playoff spots. The Chiefs, Texans and Bills clinched their divisions, guaranteeing home-field advantage in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.
NFL teams eliminated from playoffs
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New England Patriots
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
NFL Playoff matchups right now
AFC
- (7) Los Angeles Chargers @ (2) Buffalo Bills
- (6) Denver Broncos @ (3) Pittsburgh Steelers
- (5) Baltimore Ravens vs (4) Houston Texans
- BYE: (1) Kansas City Chiefs
NFC
- (7) Washington Commanders @ (2) Philadelphia Eagles
- (6) Green Bay Packers) @ (3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- (5) Minnesota Vikings @ (4) Los Angeles Rams
- BYE: (1) Detroit Lions
NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 16
Here are the NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week.
- Kansas City Chiefs – No. 1 seed in AFC (First Round Bye) – vs Houston Texans
- Kanas City Chiefs win + Buffalo Bills loss/tie vs New England Patriots
- Kansas City Chiefs tie + Buffalo Bills loss
- Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North – @ Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers win
- Baltimore Ravens – Playoff Berth – vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Baltimore Ravens win/tie
- Miami Dolphins loss/tie vs San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos – Playoff Berth – @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Denver Broncos win/tie
- Cincinnati Bengals loss/tie vs Browns + Dolphins loss/tie + Indianapolis Colts loss/tie vs Titans
- Los Angeles Chargers – Playoff Berth – vs Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers win + Colts loss/tie + Dolphins loss/tie
- Los Angeles Chargers tie + Colts loss + Dolphins loss + Bengals loss/tie
- Philadelphia Eagles – NFC East – @ Washington Commanders
- Philadelphia Eagles win
- Green Bay Packers – Playoff Berth – vs New Orleans Saints
- Green Bay Packers win/tie
- Seattle Seahawks loss/tie vs Minnesota Vikings + Atlanta Falcons loss/tie vs New York Giants
- Washington Commanders – Playoff Berth – vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders win + Falcons loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie
- Washington Commanders win + Falcons loss/tie + Los Angeles Rams loss/tie vs New York Jets
- Washington Commanders tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss/tie + Seahawks loss + Rams loss/tie
- Washington Commanders tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss/tie + Seahawks tie + Rams loss
NFL playoff hunt right now
AFC
|Seed
|Team
|Record
|Win %
|Tiebreaker
|1
|Chiefs
|13-1
|.929
|N/A
|2
|Bills
|11-3
|.786
|N/A
|3
|Steelers
|10-4
|.769
|N/A
|4
|Texans
|9-5
|.643
|N/A
|5*
|Ravens
|9-5
|.643
|BAL beat DEN
|6*
|Broncos
|9-5
|.643
|N/A
|7*
|Chargers
|8-6
|.571
|N/A
|Hunt
|Colts
|6-8
|.429
|IND beat MIA
|Hunt
|Dolphins
|6-8
|.429
|Win % vs AFC
|Hunt
|Bengals
|6-8
|.429
|^^
NFC
|Seed
|Team
|Record
|Win %
|Tiebreaker
|1
|Lions
|12-2
|.857
|Win % vs NFC, H2H
|2
|Eagles
|12-2
|.857
|^^
|3
|Buccaneers
|8-6
|.571
|Win % vs NFC
|4
|Rams
|8-6
|.571
|LAR beat SEA
|5*
|Vikings
|12-2
|.857
|N/A
|6*
|Packers
|10-4
|.714
|N/A
|7*
|Commanders
|9-5
|.615
|N/A
|Hunt
|Seahawks
|8-6
|.571
|N/A
|Hunt
|Falcons
|7-7
|.500
|Win % vs NFC
|Hunt
|Cardinals
|6-7
|.500
|^^
Who can clinch a playoff spot this week NFL?
The Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens can all clinch playoff spots this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles can clinch their divisions in Week 16.