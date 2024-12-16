Week 16 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TE this wee

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fantasy football playoffs are here and bye weeks are behind us, meaning the best NFL players are on the field in the most critical time of the year. With championships at stake for managers, our Week 16 fantasy rankings will take you through the best plays at each position.

An important note for Week 16, the NFL schedule this week is a little different. There is still a Thursday Night Football game (Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers), but we also have two games on Saturday. SO you’ll want to make sure any of your fantasy starters with the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are in your lineups on Saturday.

Let’s dive into our Week 15 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 16 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Josh Allen vs New England Patriots 2 Joe Burrow vs Cleveland Browns 3 Jalen Hurts @ Washington Commanders 4 Patrick Mahomes vs Houston Texans 5 Kyler Murray @ Carolina Panthers 6 Jordan Love vs New Orleans Saints 7 Jared Goff @ Chicago Bears 8 Lamar Jackson vs Pittsburgh Steelers 9 Baker Mayfield @ Dallas Cowboys 10 Tua Tagovailoa vs San Francisco 49ers 11 Brock Purdy @ Miami Dolphins 12 Sam Darnold @ Seattle Seahawks 13 Matthew Stafford @ New York Jets 14 C.J. Stroud @ Kansas City Chiefs 15 Jameis Winston @ Cincinnati Bengals 16 Bo Nix @ Los Angeles Chargers 17 Justin Herbert vs Denver Broncos 18 Geno Smith vs Minnesota Vikings 19 Anthony Richardson vs Tennessee Titans 20 Russell Wilson @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 16 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Saquon Barkley @ Washington Commanders 2 Bijan Robinson vs New York Giants 3 Jahmyr Gibbs @ Chicago Bears 4 Derrick Henry vs Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Josh Jacobs vs New Orleans Saints 6 Kyren Williams @ New York Jets 7 De’Von Achane vs San Francisco 49ers 8 James Conner @ Carolina Panthers 9 Chase Brown vs Cleveland Browns 10 Joe Mixon @ Kansas City Chiefs 11 David Montgomery @ Chicago Bears 12 Jonathan Taylor vs Tennessee Titans 13 Alvin Kamara @ Green Bay Packers 14 Bucky Irving @ Dallas Cowboys 15 Tony Pollard @ Indianapolis Colts 16 Rico Dowdle vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 James Cook vs New England Patriots 18 Chuba Hubbard vs Arizona Cardinals 19 Aaron Jones @ Seattle Seahawks 20 Brian Robinson Jr vs Philadelphia Eagles 21 Kenneth Walker III vs Minnesota Vikings 22 Tyrone Tracy Jr @ Atlanta Falcons 23 Isiah Pacheco vs Houston Texans 24 Breece Hall vs Los Angeles Rams 25 Rachaad White @ Dallas Cowboys 26 Isaac Guerendo @ Miami Dolphins 27 D’Andre Swift vs Detroit Lions 28 Jaylen Warren @ Baltimore Ravens 29 Rhamondre Stevenson @ Buffalo Bills 30 Najee Harris @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 16 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Ja’Marr Chase vs Cleveland Browns 2 Justin Jefferson @ Chicago Bears 3 A.J. Brown @ Washington Commanders 4 Puka Nacua @ New York Jets 5 Nico Collins @ Kansas City Chiefs 6 Mike Evans @ Dallas Cowboys 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Chicago Bears 8 George Pickens @ Baltimore Ravens 9 CeeDee Lamb vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Minnesota Vikings 11 Tee Higgins vs Cleveland Browns 12 Tyreek Hill vs San Francisco 49ers 13 Drake London vs New York Giants 14 Terry McLaurin vs Philadelphia Eagles 15 Courtland Sutton @ Los Angeles Chargers 16 Cooper Kupp @ New York Jets 17 DK Metcalf vs Minnesota Vikings 18 Garrett Wilson vs Los Angeles Rams 19 Ladd McConkey vs Denver Broncos 20 Zay Flowers vs Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Jauan Jennings @ Miami Dolphins 22 Davante Adams vs Los Angeles Rams 23 Khalil Shakir vs New England Patriots 24 Malik Nabers @ Atlanta Falcons 25 Jerry Jeudy @ Los Angeles Chargers 26 Jayden Reed vs New Orleans Saints 27 Marvin Harrison Jr @ Carolina Panthers 28 Calvin Ridley @ Indianapolis Colts 29 DeVonta Smith @ Washington Commanders 30 Brian Thomas Jr @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Rank Player Matchup 1 Brock Bowers vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2 Trey McBride @ Carolina Panthers 3 George Kittle @ Miami Dolphins 4 David Njoku @ Cincinnati Bengals 5 Travis Kelce vs Houston Texans 6 T.J. Hockenson @ Seattle Seahawks 7 Tucker Kraft vs New Orleans Saints 8 Mark Andrews vs Pittsburgh Steelers 9 Jonnu Smith vs San Francisco 49ers 10 Hunter Henry @ Buffalo Bills 11 Cade Otton @ Dallas Cowboys 12 Sam LaPorta @ Chicago Bears 13 Pat Freiermuth @ Baltimore Ravens 14 Kyle Pitts vs New York Giants 15 Dalton Schultz @ Kansas City Chiefs 16 Zach Ertz vs Philadelphia Eagles 17 Jake Ferguson vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18 Juwan Johnson @ Green Bay Packers 19 Dalton Kincaid vs New England Patriots 20 Ja’Tavion SandersJ vs Arizona Cardinals

