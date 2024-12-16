fbpx

Week 16 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TE this wee

Updated:
Follow Us
Week 16 fantasy rankings
Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fantasy football playoffs are here and bye weeks are behind us, meaning the best NFL players are on the field in the most critical time of the year. With championships at stake for managers, our Week 16 fantasy rankings will take you through the best plays at each position.

An important note for Week 16, the NFL schedule this week is a little different. There is still a Thursday Night Football game (Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers), but we also have two games on Saturday. SO you’ll want to make sure any of your fantasy starters with the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are in your lineups on Saturday.

Related: NFL Week 16 power rankings

Let’s dive into our Week 15 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 16 fantasy QB rankings

Week 16 fantasy rankings
Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Josh Allenvs New England Patriots
2Joe Burrowvs Cleveland Browns
3Jalen Hurts@ Washington Commanders
4Patrick Mahomesvs Houston Texans
5Kyler Murray@ Carolina Panthers
6Jordan Lovevs New Orleans Saints
7Jared Goff@ Chicago Bears
8Lamar Jacksonvs Pittsburgh Steelers
9Baker Mayfield@ Dallas Cowboys
10Tua Tagovailoavs San Francisco 49ers
11Brock Purdy@ Miami Dolphins
12Sam Darnold@ Seattle Seahawks
13Matthew Stafford@ New York Jets
14C.J. Stroud@ Kansas City Chiefs
15Jameis Winston@ Cincinnati Bengals
16Bo Nix@ Los Angeles Chargers
17Justin Herbertvs Denver Broncos
18Geno Smithvs Minnesota Vikings
19Anthony Richardsonvs Tennessee Titans
20Russell Wilson@ Baltimore Ravens

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2024

Week 16 fantasy RB rankings

Week 16 fantasy rankings
Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Saquon Barkley@ Washington Commanders
2Bijan Robinsonvs New York Giants
3Jahmyr Gibbs@ Chicago Bears
4Derrick Henryvs Pittsburgh Steelers
5Josh Jacobsvs New Orleans Saints
6Kyren Williams@ New York Jets
7De’Von Achanevs San Francisco 49ers
8James Conner@ Carolina Panthers
9Chase Brownvs Cleveland Browns
10Joe Mixon@ Kansas City Chiefs
11David Montgomery@ Chicago Bears
12Jonathan Taylorvs Tennessee Titans
13Alvin Kamara@ Green Bay Packers
14Bucky Irving@ Dallas Cowboys
15Tony Pollard@ Indianapolis Colts
16Rico Dowdlevs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17James Cookvs New England Patriots
18Chuba Hubbardvs Arizona Cardinals
19Aaron Jones@ Seattle Seahawks
20Brian Robinson Jrvs Philadelphia Eagles
21Kenneth Walker IIIvs Minnesota Vikings
22Tyrone Tracy Jr@ Atlanta Falcons
23Isiah Pachecovs Houston Texans
24Breece Hallvs Los Angeles Rams
25Rachaad White@ Dallas Cowboys
26Isaac Guerendo@ Miami Dolphins
27D’Andre Swiftvs Detroit Lions
28Jaylen Warren@ Baltimore Ravens
29Rhamondre Stevenson@ Buffalo Bills
30Najee Harris@ Baltimore Ravens

Related: Best NFL rookies 2024

Week 16 fantasy WR rankings

Week 16 fantasy rankings
Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Ja’Marr Chasevs Cleveland Browns
2Justin Jefferson@ Chicago Bears
3A.J. Brown@ Washington Commanders
4Puka Nacua@ New York Jets
5Nico Collins@ Kansas City Chiefs
6Mike Evans@ Dallas Cowboys
7Amon-Ra St. Brown@ Chicago Bears
8George Pickens@ Baltimore Ravens
9CeeDee Lambvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10Jaxon Smith-Njigbavs Minnesota Vikings
11Tee Higginsvs Cleveland Browns
12Tyreek Hillvs San Francisco 49ers
13Drake Londonvs New York Giants
14Terry McLaurinvs Philadelphia Eagles
15Courtland Sutton@ Los Angeles Chargers
16Cooper Kupp@ New York Jets
17DK Metcalfvs Minnesota Vikings
18Garrett Wilsonvs Los Angeles Rams
19Ladd McConkeyvs Denver Broncos
20Zay Flowersvs Pittsburgh Steelers
21Jauan Jennings@ Miami Dolphins
22Davante Adamsvs Los Angeles Rams
23Khalil Shakirvs New England Patriots
24Malik Nabers@ Atlanta Falcons
25Jerry Jeudy@ Los Angeles Chargers
26Jayden Reedvs New Orleans Saints
27Marvin Harrison Jr@ Carolina Panthers
28Calvin Ridley@ Indianapolis Colts
29DeVonta Smith@ Washington Commanders
30Brian Thomas Jr@ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Week 16 fantasy rankings
Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Brock Bowersvs Jacksonville Jaguars
2Trey McBride@ Carolina Panthers
3George Kittle@ Miami Dolphins
4David Njoku@ Cincinnati Bengals
5Travis Kelcevs Houston Texans
6T.J. Hockenson@ Seattle Seahawks
7Tucker Kraftvs New Orleans Saints
8Mark Andrewsvs Pittsburgh Steelers
9Jonnu Smithvs San Francisco 49ers
10Hunter Henry@ Buffalo Bills
11Cade Otton@ Dallas Cowboys
12Sam LaPorta@ Chicago Bears
13Pat Freiermuth@ Baltimore Ravens
14Kyle Pittsvs New York Giants
15Dalton Schultz@ Kansas City Chiefs
16Zach Ertzvs Philadelphia Eagles
17Jake Fergusonvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18Juwan Johnson@ Green Bay Packers
19Dalton Kincaidvs New England Patriots
20Ja’Tavion SandersJvs Arizona Cardinals

Additional Week 16 fantasy rankings

Highest-paid college football coaches 2024: Bill Belichick salary among top CFB coach salaries
Also Read:
Highest-paid college football coaches 2024: Bill Belichick salary among top CFB coach salaries

More About: