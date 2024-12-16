Week 16 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TE this wee

The fantasy football playoffs are here and bye weeks are behind us, meaning the best NFL players are on the field in the most critical time of the year. With championships at stake for managers, our Week 16 fantasy rankings will take you through the best plays at each position.
An important note for Week 16, the NFL schedule this week is a little different. There is still a Thursday Night Football game (Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers), but we also have two games on Saturday. SO you’ll want to make sure any of your fantasy starters with the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are in your lineups on Saturday.
Related: NFL Week 16 power rankings
Let’s dive into our Week 15 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.
Week 16 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Josh Allen
|vs New England Patriots
|2
|Joe Burrow
|vs Cleveland Browns
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Washington Commanders
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs Houston Texans
|5
|Kyler Murray
|@ Carolina Panthers
|6
|Jordan Love
|vs New Orleans Saints
|7
|Jared Goff
|@ Chicago Bears
|8
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|Baker Mayfield
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|10
|Tua Tagovailoa
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|11
|Brock Purdy
|@ Miami Dolphins
|12
|Sam Darnold
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|13
|Matthew Stafford
|@ New York Jets
|14
|C.J. Stroud
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|15
|Jameis Winston
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|16
|Bo Nix
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|17
|Justin Herbert
|vs Denver Broncos
|18
|Geno Smith
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|19
|Anthony Richardson
|vs Tennessee Titans
|20
|Russell Wilson
|@ Baltimore Ravens
Related: NFL coaching candidates 2024
Week 16 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|@ Washington Commanders
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|vs New York Giants
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ Chicago Bears
|4
|Derrick Henry
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|Josh Jacobs
|vs New Orleans Saints
|6
|Kyren Williams
|@ New York Jets
|7
|De’Von Achane
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|8
|James Conner
|@ Carolina Panthers
|9
|Chase Brown
|vs Cleveland Browns
|10
|Joe Mixon
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|David Montgomery
|@ Chicago Bears
|12
|Jonathan Taylor
|vs Tennessee Titans
|13
|Alvin Kamara
|@ Green Bay Packers
|14
|Bucky Irving
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|15
|Tony Pollard
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|16
|Rico Dowdle
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|17
|James Cook
|vs New England Patriots
|18
|Chuba Hubbard
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|19
|Aaron Jones
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|20
|Brian Robinson Jr
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|21
|Kenneth Walker III
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|22
|Tyrone Tracy Jr
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|23
|Isiah Pacheco
|vs Houston Texans
|24
|Breece Hall
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|25
|Rachaad White
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|26
|Isaac Guerendo
|@ Miami Dolphins
|27
|D’Andre Swift
|vs Detroit Lions
|28
|Jaylen Warren
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|29
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|@ Buffalo Bills
|30
|Najee Harris
|@ Baltimore Ravens
Related: Best NFL rookies 2024
Week 16 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|vs Cleveland Browns
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|@ Chicago Bears
|3
|A.J. Brown
|@ Washington Commanders
|4
|Puka Nacua
|@ New York Jets
|5
|Nico Collins
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|Mike Evans
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ Chicago Bears
|8
|George Pickens
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|11
|Tee Higgins
|vs Cleveland Browns
|12
|Tyreek Hill
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|13
|Drake London
|vs New York Giants
|14
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|15
|Courtland Sutton
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|16
|Cooper Kupp
|@ New York Jets
|17
|DK Metcalf
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|19
|Ladd McConkey
|vs Denver Broncos
|20
|Zay Flowers
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|Jauan Jennings
|@ Miami Dolphins
|22
|Davante Adams
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|23
|Khalil Shakir
|vs New England Patriots
|24
|Malik Nabers
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|25
|Jerry Jeudy
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|26
|Jayden Reed
|vs New Orleans Saints
|27
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|@ Carolina Panthers
|28
|Calvin Ridley
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|29
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Washington Commanders
|30
|Brian Thomas Jr
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Brock Bowers
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|Trey McBride
|@ Carolina Panthers
|3
|George Kittle
|@ Miami Dolphins
|4
|David Njoku
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|Travis Kelce
|vs Houston Texans
|6
|T.J. Hockenson
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|7
|Tucker Kraft
|vs New Orleans Saints
|8
|Mark Andrews
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|Jonnu Smith
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|10
|Hunter Henry
|@ Buffalo Bills
|11
|Cade Otton
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|12
|Sam LaPorta
|@ Chicago Bears
|13
|Pat Freiermuth
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|14
|Kyle Pitts
|vs New York Giants
|15
|Dalton Schultz
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|16
|Zach Ertz
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|17
|Jake Ferguson
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|18
|Juwan Johnson
|@ Green Bay Packers
|19
|Dalton Kincaid
|vs New England Patriots
|20
|Ja’Tavion SandersJ
|vs Arizona Cardinals