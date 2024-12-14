10 best NFL rookies right now, including Jayden Daniels and Brock Bowers

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL Draft was widely regarded for being rich with top-end talent and that’s proven to be the case throughout the 2024 NFL season. However, some of the best NFL rookies in 2024 weren’t top-10 selections or even selected in the first round. Let’s dive into our list ahead of Week 15 covering the best NFL rookies.

10. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 125th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Bucky Irving has easily been the best running back from his draft class this year. Just one season prior, Tampa Bay ranked last in rushing yards per game (88.4) and yards per carry (3.4). Now the Buccaneers' rushing attack has been transformed – 138.3 rush ypg (7th) and 5.1 ypc (4th) – with Irving leading the way. He'll likely fall just shy of 1,000 rushing yards, but one of the best NFL rookies in 2024 will finish the season with over 1,200 scrimmage yards. Bucky Irving stats (ESPN): 735 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 5.4 yards per carry, 26 receptions, 300 receiving yards, 8.3 yards per reception

9. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

The NFL stats from Malik Nabers are incredible and he enters Week 15 with the fourth-most targets (126) in the NFL despite playing in 2 fewer games than CeeDee Lamb (131), Garrett Wilson (128) and Ja'Marr Chase (127). He leads the NFL in target share (34.4 percent), but poor quarterback play hasn't made him particularly explosive (85th in yards per target, 6.5). Nabers has proven he can be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL and he has All-Pro potential with an elite quarterback. He just hasn't influenced winning as much as some of the other rookies on our list. Malik Nabers stats (ESPN): 80 receptions, 819 receiving yards, 10.2 yards per reception, 3 touchdowns

8. Zach Frazier, C, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line has been a weakness for several years and center Zach Frazier is one of the biggest reasons for this unit's turnaround in 2024. He's quickly proven himself as a run-blocker, recording the fourth-highest ESPN run-block win rate among centers. While the Steelers running backs haven't always been consistent, Frazier has always done his part in maintaining a successful ground attack and the rookie has also handled an in-season quarterback change well.

7. Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

It seemed unfair the moment the Philadelphia Eagles landed both Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, but other NFL teams just seem to love gifting great football players to Howie Roseman. Since DeJean became a starter in Week 6, the Eagles' defense has allowed just 152.4 passing yards per game with an average 77.1 !B rating and 4.3 net yards per attempt. Furthermore, the rookie has allowed just 5.7 yards per target this season with an 82.2 QB rating when targeted in coverage.

6. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

While it certainly helps to be mentored by Darius Slay and be deployed in Vic Fangio's scheme, first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell is still exceeding expectations this season. In his first 13 games, Mitchell has allowed just a 56.1 percent completion rate when targeted with an average 81.4 QB rating. He's also surrendered just 1 touchdown on 57 targets and he ranks ninth among all qualified cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' coverage grade (75.8).

5. Joe Alt, RT, Los Angeles Chargers

There's always a difficult transition period when making the move from left tackle to right tackle. Joe Alt had to handle both that and the adjustment to NFL speed in his rookie season. Entering Week 15, the Chargers' first-round pick boasts a 94 percent pass-block win rate, which is sixth among all NFL offensive tackles this season. Furthermore, per Seth Walder, Alt is on pace to record the highest pass-block win rate by a rookie offensive tackle since data was first recorded in 2017

4. Jared Verse, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

A standout with the Florida State Seminoles, edge rusher Jared Verse made the transition to the NFL look seamless. Through 14 games this season, the Los Angeles Rams pass rusher boasts the same ESPN pass-rush win rate (18 percent) as T.J. Watt and Verse is facing a double team on 25 percent of his pass-rushing attempts. While Verse only has 4.5 sacks this season, his ability to generate consistent pressure is what makes a bigger difference for this Rams defense. Jared Verse stats: 17 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery

3. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has proven to be the perfect fit in Sean Payton's system and the Denver Broncos rookie quarterback deserves credit for his role in helping this team become a playoff contender. Nix's season started slow with a 1-4 TD-INT line, 62.5 QB rating, 60.14% completion rate and 4.78 yards-per-attempt average. He's been locked in since, recording a 99.8 QB rating with a 16-4 TD-INT line, 65.54% completion rate and 7.37 yards-per-attempt average over his last nine starts. Bo Nix stats (ESPN): 87.9 QB rating, 17-8 TD-INT, 6.5 ypa, 2,842 passing yards, 63.8% completion rate, 304 rush yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 receiving touchdown

2. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

We're splitting hairs a bit at the top with the best NFL rookies. If you take out positional value, there's a very compelling case to be made for Brock Bowers. He's going to shatter the single-season rookie receiving records for tight ends and there's already a case to be made for Bowers to earn All-Pro honors in his first NFL season. Defenses know he is the only player they need to stop on this Las Vegas Raiders offense and still no one can do it. By the end of the season, Bowers will have 110-plus receptions for 1,200 receiving yards and that's just insane considering how rookie tight ends have historically struggled to produce. Brock Bowers stats (ESPN): 87 receptions, 933 receiving yards, 10.7 yards per reception, 4 touchdowns, 14 rushing yards

1. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

